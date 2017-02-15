Manipur Elections 2017: North-East to Vote on March 4 and March 8
(Image: Network18 Creative)
The state of Manipur in the northeast is going to polls on March 4, 2017, and March 8, 2017. The term of the current Legislative Assembly expires on 18 March 2017.
In 2012 polls, the Congress won 42 seats and Okram Ibobi Singh was re-elected as the chief minister.
In 2014, the Manipur State Congress Party and its five sitting MLAs also joined the ruling Congress, taking the Congress tally in the Assembly to 47.
