Manipur has had a stable government since 2002 with the INC in power. The last state assembly elections were held in 2012.

The INC trounced all to win 42 out of 60 seats; the All India Trinamool Congress won 7 and the MPP won 4. Shri Okram Ibobi Singh of the INC became the Chief Minister for his third term.

Here a look at the previous performances: