Manipur Polls 2017 Live: We Will Bring Change, Says Irom Chanu Sharmila

Polling for the first phase of the assembly elections is underway in Congress ruled Manipur. The first phase will cover 38 constituencies (out of total 60) for which 1,643 polling stations have been set up in areas spread over Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. Irom Chanu Sharmila's People's Resurgence Justice Alliance (PRJA) is making its electoral debut with three candidates.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates: