Manipur Polls 2017 Live: We Will Bring Change, Says Irom Chanu Sharmila

Polling for the first phase of the assembly elections is underway in Congress ruled Manipur. The first phase will cover 38 constituencies (out of total 60) for which 1,643 polling stations have been set up in areas spread over Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. Irom Chanu Sharmila's People's Resurgence Justice Alliance (PRJA) is making its electoral debut with three candidates.
Stay tuned for more LIVE updates:
Mar 4, 2017 10:08 am (IST)
21 percent voting till 9 AM in Manipur.
Mar 4, 2017 10:01 am (IST)
Watch: Irom Chanu Sharmila speaking to CNN-News 18's Subhajit Sengupta
Mar 4, 2017 9:49 am (IST)
Mar 4, 2017 9:49 am (IST)
Our fight is not merely symbolic. Our party is for youth and change: Irom Chanu Sharmila
Mar 4, 2017 9:34 am (IST)
People want to see change and we are confident to bring this change in Manipur. The response from youngsters is also positive. We are confident to win from Khangabok Constituency against the state CM on March 8. We don’t believe in muscle and money power: Irom Chanu Sharmila
Mar 4, 2017 9:30 am (IST)
Manipur's ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Chanu Sharmila casts her vote. Irom Chanu Sharmila’s People's Resurgence Justice Alliance (PRJA) is making its electoral debut with three candidates in these polls.
Mar 4, 2017 9:23 am (IST)
Mar 4, 2017 9:18 am (IST)
Watch latest updates on First Phase of Manipur Assembly Polls.
Mar 4, 2017 8:59 am (IST)
Erendro Leichombam, Irom’s PRAJA candidate: We have already started our ‘change’ movement in Manipur and it is visible now. We are asking people to donate and be a part of this change movement. (CNN-NEWS18's Subhajit Sengupta)
Mar 4, 2017 8:49 am (IST)
Mar 4, 2017 8:36 am (IST)
10% polling across 38 of 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur by 8 AM on Saturday, the first phase of voting.
Mar 4, 2017 8:24 am (IST)
Mar 4, 2017 8:23 am (IST)
Key political players in first phase: CM's nephew okhram Henry, Speaker Th Lokeswar Singh, ministers I Hemochandra Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Kh Ratankumar Singh and T Manga Vaiphei, Manipur PCC President T N Haokip, former ministers Phungzathang Tonsing, and Y Erabot Singh and BJP leader Th Chaoba Singh.
Mar 4, 2017 8:21 am (IST)
Out of these 30 companies are being kept for looking after the two national highways connecting Imphal and other states in view of the economic blockade by United Naga Council.
Mar 4, 2017 8:20 am (IST)
Total 280 companies of central paramilitary forces and armed police of other states have been deployed.
Mar 4, 2017 8:18 am (IST)
Mar 4, 2017 8:17 am (IST)
Mar 4, 2017 8:17 am (IST)
A mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Manipur’s Chandel at around 5:02 am.
Mar 4, 2017 8:08 am (IST)
Today is the first phase of the Manipur Assembly polls. I appeal to voters in the seats polling today to turnout in record numbers & vote: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Mar 4, 2017 8:03 am (IST)
Churachandpur where eight bodies have been awaiting a burial for over a year n a half years. This is the only place where congress haven't managed to give a ticket. It has been in the centre of the hill vs valley battle on since 2015. (INFO: CNN-News 18 Subhajit Sengupta)
Mar 4, 2017 8:03 am (IST)
Irom Chanu Sharmila’s People's Resurgence Justice Alliance (PRJA) is making its electoral debut with three candidates in these polls. Irom is taking on Ibobi from Khangabok Constituency of Thoubal district. But polling there will take place on March 8.
Mar 4, 2017 8:00 am (IST)
Main players are Congress & BJP. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh three time Congress CM seeking a fourth term. Others in the fray include the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Trinamool Congress with 16 candidates each, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with seven, Communist Party of India has six while CPI (Marxist) has fielded two.
Mar 4, 2017 7:59 am (IST)
Voting in Imphal valley will be amidst the ongoing economic blockade by the United Naga Council that has crippled life in the last four months since November
Mar 4, 2017 7:58 am (IST)
The first phase will cover 38 constituencies for which 1,643 polling stations have been set up in areas spread over Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.
Mar 4, 2017 7:58 am (IST)
Total 168 candidates are contesting in the first phase. The state has a 19,02,562-strong electorate comprising 9,28,573 male voters and 9,73,989 female voters. There are around 45,642 new voters.
Mar 4, 2017 7:57 am (IST)
Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi took stock of security preparedness. Massive security deployment with close co-ordination between the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and CPMFs deployed.
Mar 4, 2017 7:57 am (IST)
Out of the 2794 polling stations, 837 have been marked as “hyper sensitive” while 529 are being considered sensitive.
Mar 4, 2017 7:56 am (IST)
The elections are crucial for the incumbent government Congress as it has been in power in the state for the last 15 years led by Okram Ibobi Singh.
Mar 4, 2017 7:56 am (IST)
First phase of Assembly Elections in Manipur in 38 seats - out of a total of 60 – begins today at 7AM.