Manish Tewari Uses Foul Language in Tweet Addressing PM Modi

: Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday used obnoxious language addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet. Tewari had earlier shared a video, purportedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking around, while a band played the national anthem.A Twitter user, responding to Tewari, wrote that he better not teach Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lesson on "nationalism". It was then that Tewari used crass language to describe Modi's followers, hinting that the Prime Minister was hoodwinking them all.Tewari's response ignited widespread condemnation on social media and from across the political spectrum. More than 10 hours after that tweet, Tewari once again took to Twitter, clarifying that his tweet was "deriding" the response and he didn't mean to offend the Prime Minister.In a series of tweets, Tewari wrote that he had used a "Hindi colloquial" to expound the idiocy of the person who put "Modi over Mahatma" Gandhi.The former union minister in the also expressed willingness to apologise for the "Hindi colloquial phrase", but asked if PM Modi will promise to unfollow those "who heap unmentionable abuse on women".Through his last tweet, Tewari once again took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi for following people who were seen exhibiting happiness on social media after Kannada journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru.On September 8, another senior leader of the grand old party, Digvijaya Singh, had also shared a meme in which abusive language was used against the Prime Minister. Singh had also said that Prime Minister was an expert in the "art of fooling".