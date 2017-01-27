Manoj Tiwari Calls AAP's Punjab Manifesto a 'Cut-Paste' Job

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Friday hit out at Aam Admi Party for its "cut-paste" manifesto for Punjab charging that the same poll promises made with people in Delhi in 2015 elections are yet to be realised by it government in the national capital.

The AAP manifesto for Punjab, which was released on Friday, "reminds" of Arvind Kejriwal's promises with people in Delhi for 2015 elections, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said.

"The Punjab manifesto has many items cut from Delhi manifesto and pasted there. I believe, however, that people in Punjab would have learnt lesson from sad experience of Delhi people and save their state from Kejriwal's promises," Tiwari said.

He said promises made to people by AAP, including installation of CCTV cameras, employment for youth, recruitment of teachers and regularisation of guest teachers, Aam Admi canteen, accommodation to homeless, health and social security, are "yet to be fulfilled" as promised by AAP before coming to power.

The Yuva Morcha activists of Delhi BJP are visiting Punjab to "expose" AAP and Kejriwal. They will make voters in the state "aware" on the election manifesto of AAP and its similar promises in Delhi, he added.

A delegation of Yuva Morcha led by Delhi unit president Sunil Yadav will visit 23 constituencies where BJP candidates

are contesting election.