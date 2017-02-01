Chandigarh: Holding the ruling SAD responsible for the Maur explosion, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of SAD president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to ensure a peaceful election in the state.

"To ensure peaceful elections, Sukhbir Badal should be immediately arrested. His role in yesterday's blast be probed. He'll cause more violence," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, holding the ruling SAD responsible for the Maur explosion and a series of sacrilege incidents, AAP national general secretary Sanjay Singh told a press conference in Chandigarh that his party had lodged a complaint against Sukhbir with the Election Commission, seeking his arrest and interrogation.

He alleged that the incidents of violence were being perpetrated by Congress and SAD out of "frustration" as AAP was gaining massive support.

He said Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh spoke the language of Sukhbir and alleged that both of them were hand in glove to create an atmosphere of horror in Punjab which goes to polls on February 4.

He alleged that "Sukhbir is mentally bankrupt and well-known for playing cheap politics". He also attacked SAD MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha.

The AAP leader alleged Sukhbir and Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia were shielding criminals and hell bent on disturbing peace in Punjab.

He said that if elected to power, AAP would investigate all cases and punish Sukhbir for the alleged mischief he was playing to defame AAP leaders.

He said that AAP was a party born out of agitation against corruption and misrule. "We are the nationalist people and nation's interests are utmost to us," Singh added.

Later, an AAP delegation led by Sanjay Singh met Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V K Singh seeking his immediate intervention for immediate arrest of Sukhbir.

Six people died in the explosion in a car near the venue of the poll campaign of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi at Maur Mandi of Bathinda district on Tuesday.