Mayawati in Sitapur Live: BSP Will Come in Full Majority

Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Akhilesh Yadav to address election rallies in Sambhal and Amroha a day after UP went to the polls for the first phase.
Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Akhilesh government of abusing power to stifle the opposition and vowed to take action if the BJP takes power in the state.
Stay tuned for Live updates
Feb 12, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)
Government has not told how much black money has come back after demonetisation: Mayawati
Feb 12, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
Still now BJP could not come up with CM face in UP: Mayawati
Feb 12, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
Mayawati attacks SP-Congress alliance....
Feb 12, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
BSP will Come in full majority: Mayawati
Feb 12, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
Mayawati addresses a rally in Sitapur, UP