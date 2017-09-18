Mayawati Workers' Conference LIVE: BSP Chief Kicks Off Campaign Today to Reclaim Dalit Vote Bank

Sep 18, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

Events similar to the public outreach program are being planned for other divisions of the state. Workers have been instructed to hold these function on the 18th of every month to remind BSP cadre of the date Mayawati quit parliament to protest denial of permission to speak on “atrocities against Dalits in Saharanpur”. After Meerut, the party have five events planned in Azamgarh, Kanpur, Aligarh, Gorakhpur and finally in Lucknow. “Every party wants to do well and win elections. We are no different. It would be wrong to say we don’t have polls in mind. There are less than two years to go before the General Election and we want to pull up our boots from now on,” says Ali.