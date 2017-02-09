Mayawati Ridicules Congress Manifesto for UP Elections

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday ridiculed the Congress manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as a "political drama which has made the party a laughing stock".

In a statement released, the former Chief Minister said the Congress was contesting only one-fourth of the assembly seats and was riding piggyback on the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and hence had no independent standing in the polls.

The Congress by the end of elections will be an also-ran party which will fail miserably in the election battle, the BSP leader said and added that hence the promises made in the manifesto were nothing but an eyewash.

"The Congress has become a laughing stock by releasing its separate manifesto," she said.

She said like the manifestos of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party, that of the Congress too made tall promises, which was only an effort to hoodwink the state's people.

"People know what the Congress is. They have governments in some states and are doing nothing for public welfare," Mayawati added.