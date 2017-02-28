Mayawati's 'Elephants' Feed on Currency Notes, Not Leaves: Rajnath Singh

Bhadohi/Mirzapur(UP): Taking a jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said her 'elephants' (the party's poll symbol) feed on currency notes and not leaves.

"Since, Mayawati's elephants are being fed currency notes instead of leaves, BSP leaders are leaving the party and coming to us," he claimed at an election meeting in Bhadohi.

Apparently referring to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, he quipped, "The brave soldier of the Congress caught hold of a cot (referring to Gandhi's 'Khat Sabha' in September last year), almost four months before the polls, and when the Assembly elections drew near, the brave soldier jumped on to the 'bicycle'."

'Bicycle' is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party, with which the Congress has forged an alliance in the state. Of the 403 Assembly constituencies, the Congress is contesting 105 seats and the SP the rest.

"The cycle, which the brave soldier is riding, has been punctured by Mulayam Singh Yadav, while its chain has been removed by Shivpal Yadav," Singh said.

Addressing another rally in Mirzapur, the BJP leader questioned Akhilesh's claim over development and said, "Performance should not only speak, it should show on the ground."

Alleging that the state has neither good roads nor 24-hour electricity supply, Rajnath said, "Not only this, health and education has gone from bad to worse. Even then the Chief Minister claims his performance speaks aloud. He needs to show his work on the ground."