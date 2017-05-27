X

Meeting With PM Modi Was That of PM-CM Only, Says Nitish Kumar

PTI

Updated: May 27, 2017, 6:28 PM IST
Meeting With PM Modi Was That of PM-CM Only, Says Nitish Kumar
In this January 5, 2017 photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar share lighter moments during the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A day after he skipped a luncheon meeting of opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the buzz about growing bonhomie between the two.

The JD(U) president was, however, dismissive of any such suggestion and told reporters after the meeting that "too much was being read into" the meeting which, he insisted, was a usual interaction between the prime minister and a chief minister.


There are allegations and counter allegations, he said, claiming that he responded only to "facts."

Kumar also said that he had met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last month and it was already decided that former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav will attend the lunch hosted by her.

Modi had invited Kumar for a lunch he hosted for the visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

"Bihar has an emotional connect with Mauritius as half of the population there is of Bihari origin. PM had invited me for the luncheon as the state CM and I decided to accept it," he said.

The chief minister said he also impressed upon the prime minister the need for desilting the Ganga in Bihar and requested him to send a team of experts to the state before June 10. The rise in the level of riverbed causes flood in vast areas during monsoon, while large parts of it become dry during summer as it cannot hold much water.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 4:37 PM IST
