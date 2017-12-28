GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mehbooba Mufti's Brother Tassaduq Takes Oath as J&K Minister

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti was nominated by the Governor as a member of the state legislative council on December 22 to fill up a vacancy created by the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh who resigned from the basic membership of the PDP on October 22.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2017, 1:09 PM IST
Tasaduq Mufti (Centre) and his sister and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pose for a photograph. (Photo: Mufti Islah)
Jammu: Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, brother of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Chadoora MLA Javaid Mustafa Mir on Thursday took oath as ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet.

Governor N N Vohra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators at Raj Bhavan.

A noted cinematographer, Tassaduq Mufti joined the PDP at a function organized to commemorate his father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's first death anniversary on January 7.

He was nominated by the Governor as a member of the state legislative council on December 22 to fill up a vacancy created by the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh who resigned from the basic membership of the PDP on October 22.

On December 22 itself, Minister of State for Haj and Auquaf, Syed Farooq Andrabi, had also resigned from the council of ministers, citing "personal reasons".

Andrabi submitted his resignation to his niece Mehbooba Mufti and it was forwarded to the governor who accepted it.

Earlier on December 15, Tassaduq Mufti resigned as coordinator of the CM s Grievance Cell, setting the stage for his nomination to the Legislative Council and induction into the state cabinet.
