Mention of Sasikala by AIADMK MLA Creates Flutter in TN Assembly

Chennai: The mention of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala's name in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by a ruling party MLA on Friday created a flutter, with the DMK questioning it.

During Question Hour, AIADMK member from Kunnam, RT Ramachandran, thanked 'Chinnamma' (as Sasikala is addressed) while making some remarks, drawing murmurs from DMK members.

Subsequently, Deputy Leader of DMK Legislature Durai Murugan, asked why the AIADMK MLA had chosen to mention Sasikala's name, drawing criticism from the Treasury benches.

To this, Speaker P Dhanapal said Ramachandran had made a mention of Sasikala as she was the General Secretary of his party, AIADMK.

"They (AIADMK) make a mention of their General Secretary much like you (DMK) take the names of your leaders during debates," he said.