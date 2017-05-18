Minister of Science Harsh Vardhan Gets Additional Charge of Environment Ministry

New Delhi: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, has been given additional charge of the Environment Ministry, following the demise of Anil Dave.

Press Trust of India tweeted the news.

Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Minister #HarshVardhan to hold additional charge of Environment Ministry. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave, the incumbent minister of Environment, passed away this morning after he was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi after he complained of uneasiness. He was 60 years old.

Dave, an RSS activist since his college days, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2009 and renominated for a second term. He was a river conservationist, as evidenced by his travels and writings about the Narmada river.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, by contrast, was a practicing ENT surgeon before entering public life in 1993. He was elected to the Delhi Assembly that year from Krishna Nagar constituency in east Delhi and went on to retain that seat in subsequent elections. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha election for the first time and was elected from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi.

A longtime RSS activist, Dr Harsh Vardhan was appointed as the health minister when the Narendra Modi government came into power in 2014, a post he held for 5 months.