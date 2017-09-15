: A nine-year-old girl suffering from leukaemia has tested positive for HIV after undergoing blood transfusion at the Regional Cancer Centre in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The opposition on Friday demanded strong action against the erring RCC officials.Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala spoke to the media soon after meeting the child and her parents at the RCC."The need of the hour is a detailed probe into the incident and strict action against those responsible for this costly goof up," the Congress leader said."The girl came for cancer treatment and now is HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) positive. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and told him about what has happened," said Chennithala.He added that the state government should come forward to help the child and her family.The girl has been under treatment at the RCC for leukaemia since March and it was in August that she tested positive for HIV during routine blood tests.The Kerala government has formed an expert team to enquire into the incident.Over the years, the premier Cancer centre in the state capital has been involved in various controversies including one on drug trials, besides allegations of corruption in appointments and running of the centre.A top employee at the RCC earlier this year just before he retired from service, had sent a detailed letter to Vijayan and top officials of the state highlighting the various ills that plague the institute.Minor Cancer Patient Found HIV+ After Blood Transfusion, Kerala Oppn Demands Action