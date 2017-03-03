Mirzapur: PM Narendra Modi Quotes Rahul Gandhi to Attack Akhilesh

Mirzapur: Taking a dig at the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that during Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's "Khat Sabha" campaign here last year the latter had attacked the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh to say that there is no electricity in the state.

Replying to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's challenge, Modi said: "Akhilesh Yadav has asked me to touch electric wires to find out whether there is electricity or not. But I would like to remind him about one of the remarks of his new friend Rahul Gandhi, who had coined slogan the slogan '27 saal UP behal', in which he had said there are electric wires in Uttar Pradesh but no electricity."

Modi's remarks came days after Akhilesh Yadav hit back at the Prime Minister for claiming there was power scarcity in the state, and asked Modi to touch the wires to find out the electricity supply.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said those who are not able to perform are beating the drums of their work.

"When Mulayam Singhji was the Chief Minister, he had promised to open up two new bridges, but why is it that they aren't made yet. Even after 13 years Akhilesh Yadav could not fulfil this promise made by his father," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Uttar Pradesh elections have turned into a "festival" of freeing the state from the misrule of SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress.

"Uttar Pradesh has a lot of scope of tourism. The Vindhyachal region being close to Kashi can draw people from around the country," PM Modi said.

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav government, PM said, "From lodging FIRs to jobs, from pension schemes to ration card, termite of corruption has badly gripped Uttar Pradesh. There is castism in recruitment in govt jobS in UP."

PM Modi also slammed SP, BSP and Congress saying, "All these parties came together to attack us when we took decision to demonetise high value currency to fight corruption."

Modi was campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections in which 40 Assembly constituencies go to polls on March 8.

(With agency inputs)