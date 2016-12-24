MK Stalin Asks State Govt to Withdraw Police From Jaya's Residence
File image of DMK treasurer MK Stalin. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: Leaders of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu M.K.Stalin on Saturday warned the state government he would take legal recourse if the 240 police personnel deployed at former Chief Minister, late J.Jayalalithaa's residence are not withdrawn and redeployed.
In a statement issued, he said currently there is no constitutional authority or any central government approved official under high-security category residing at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa and it is really demeaning for police personnel to be deployed there at public expense.
Noting that there are 19,157 vacancies needed to be filled up by the Tamil Nadu Police, Stalin, also the DMK Treasurer, urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam to redeploy these police personnel at appropriate locations.
