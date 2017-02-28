MLA Vinay Bihari Wears Clothes After Centre Approves Budget for Road Construction

Patna: Bihar BJP MLA Vinay Bihari has finally decided to wear clothes after his demand to construct a 37-km road was accepted by the Centre.

As part of his protest, Bihari had been attending the last two legislative Assembly sessions in just his innerwear, demanding that the road be constructed.

Vinay Bihari had also sent his clothes to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The legislator was also attending the current budget session without his clothes.

Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav made Vinay Bihari, who is an MLA from Loria, wear his clothes after the Centre announced a Rs 80-crore grant to complete the road project.

Tejaswi Yadav tweeted that his party is for all-round development without any discrimination.

The new road will connect Betia, Manuapul, Yogapatti, Navalpur and Ratwal.