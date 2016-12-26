MNS Leader Prakash Patankar From Dadar Area Joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: In a jolt to the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in its stronghold of Dadar-Mahim area ahead of next year's municipal elections, former corporator Prakash Patankar on Sunday joined Shiv Sena.

Patankar joined Shiv Sena alongwith over 1,700 workers in the presence of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at latter's residence,`Matoshree'.

Patankar worked as Dadar-Mahim area `Vibhag Pramukh' (area head) of MNS after he was denied a ticket by the Raj Thackeray-led party in the civic polls of 2012.

Dadar is considered to be an MNS stronghold. Raj Thackeray lives in the same area.

"MNS does not like people who work hard. It likes those who do publicity stunts," said Patankar. He clarified that he had no grievance against Raj but was upset with those who poisoned his ears.

Patankar was with Shiv Sena from 1990. He joined MNS when Raj formed the party in 2005.

He also served as a corporator for two years (2010-2012) after the sitting Sena corporator was disqualified for providing a fake caste certificate.

"I will work to ensure that all Sena candidates from Mahim Assembly constituency win in BMC polls," he said.