MNS Poll Campaign: Raj Thackeray Says Uddhav Wants to Usurp Mayor's Bungalow

Mumbai: Kicking off his party's campaign barely a week before February 21 civic elections, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday accused his estranged cousin Uddhav of wanting to usurp Mumbai Mayor's official residence "in the guise of a memorial" for the late Bal Thackeray.

"Balasaheb's name is being bandied about (by Shiv Sena) merely to usurp the Mayor's bungalow (near Shivaji Park ground) in Mumbai," Raj said in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, addressing a campaign rally, his first for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Raj cited son Amit's illness for joining the campaign late.

He attacked BJP and Shiv Sena over what he called the two parties' "cock fight" ahead of the polls and said the voters should not fall prey to their advertising gimmick.

"Sena and BJP are ruling the city for 25 years now. Have you ever asked where is the money gone? No. Only I will be subjected to criticism. I will be asked about the works done in Nashik. I will be asked about my blueprint of development. But when I deliver on promises, no one is interested to see it," he said.

Raj enumerated works done by MNS-ruled Nashik Municipal Corporation and asked voters to give him a chance to replicate the `Nashik model' in Mumbai.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, he had said the new year would see new India. I am searching for that new India since January. The move which was welcome by everyone initially, is now turning out be making no difference to poor, middle-class and upper middle class. The only difference is people now stand in queues outside banks," he said.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised Rs 6,500 crore to Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation. Those voters have not got even Rs six till now," he said.