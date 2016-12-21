Modi Got Kickbacks From 2 Corporates as Gujarat CM: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking kickbacks from two business groups when he was Gujarat chief minister, citing records from a case which has not made much headway in the Supreme Court.

“PM Modi, you did not allow me to speak in Parliament for whatever reason. On November 22, 2014, there was an Income Tax raid on Sahara company. There were records of money paid to Modi in 2013 and 2014. In six months, Sahara people say, they paid Modi nine times. I-T Department says there should be an inquiry. Tell us Modi whether what Sahara alleges is true or not,” Gandhi said in a rally in Mehsana in Gujarat on Wednesday.

“Similarly, there is a record of Birla (Group) paying. Now it is your turn Modi to tell the country whether it is true or not. The records are with IT Department for last 2 and half years, yet no action has been taken. An independent enquiry must be initiated?” the Congress vice-president said.

The BJP immediately dismissed Gandhi’s allegations as baseless. “There is no merit in his allegations. Nobody takes Rahul seriously,” BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam told CNN-News18.

Even as BJP leader taunted Rahul on whether this was the "earthquake" he was threatening to unleash, sources close to the Congress leader told News18 that he will come out out with "more issues and evidence".

BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javedekar said, "These are baseless allegations and those who talk about earthquakes will themselves fall."

Rahul Gandhi had levelled corruption allegations against PM Modi last week but this is the first time that he has gone into the details. “If I speak there will be an earthquake,” Gandhi had said.

A case pertaining to the Sahara and Birla diaries filed by Prashant Bhushan is already pending before the Supreme Court seeking a SIT probe into the evidence gathered against the two corporate groups regarding “bribing of politicians”.

The bench hearing the petition had said that it would not order an inquiry on the basis of Income Tax papers relating to raids at Aditya Birla Group and Sahara companies unless there was credible material to suggest illegal payoffs.

The court asked Bhushan to show concrete and actionable evidence for the court to intervene. The next hearing in the matter will be on January 4, 2017.