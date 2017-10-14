GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Modi in Bihar LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to Attend Centenary Celebrations at Patna University

News18.com | October 14, 2017, 12:57 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bihar to attend the centenary celebrations of the Patna University. He is also expected to launch several development projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore. This is the Prime Minister's first full-fledged official tour to the state since the dramatic move of state chief minister Nitish Kumar last July to dump his political ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and join hands with BJP. The saffron party that had lost the bitterly-fought polls to the state assembly in 2015 to the Nitish-Lalu combo is now in power in Patna, in a coalition with Nitish’s JDU. Here we bring you all the action from Patna Live.
Oct 14, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly by helicopter to Mokama, which is in Patna district about 100 km from the capital city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development projects there. The state BJP president has been hinting that a bonanza was on the cards, terming the prime minister's visit as a "Diwali gift" to the people of Bihar in general and Mokama in particular. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of water resources, will accompany the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony.

Oct 14, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Pictures from the centenary celebration at the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

Giving details of his government’s initiative Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University said, “Top ten private and government universities would be converted into world class educational institutions and giving them financial assistance of 10 thousand crore in the next five years.”

Oct 14, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of four water treatment plants in Patna and a six-lane bridge, parallel to existing one between Mokamah and Begusrai,  on river Ganga during his visit on October 14.  Senior party leader and state’s Road Construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav told News18 that the PM has always been kind to the state and even when his party was not in the power the state got maximum possible assistance from the union government.

Nand Kishore Yadav said that out of 1.25 lakh crore of the package announced by the PM, around 55 crores are for road and rail projects. There is no shortage of money, he claims to say there will be 16 bridges on river Ganga in the next five years which was only four till a few years ago.

Oct 14, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)

Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, questions Nitish Kumar government on amenities in the state’s schools

Oct 14, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

As youngsters, I urge you to think about innovative solutions to the problems faced by people around you. Through what you learnt and the Startup sector there is a lot you can do for society: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University

Oct 14, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

India is a youthful nation, blessed with youthful aspirations. Our youngsters can do a lot for the nation and the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

I once met someone who was not from India. He asked me ‘are you still a land of snake charmers’. I replied ‘No, we’ve changed a little. Earlier we played with snakes. Now we play with mouse’… It is the country’s IT revolution which helped us break this image of ‘land of snake charmers’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)


Living in an era of globalisation, we need to understand the changing trends across the world and the increased spirit of competitiveness. In that context, India has to make its place in the world:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)


We should focus on learning not teaching in the universities...Innovation is the key to growth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

"From conventional teaching, our universities need to move towards innovative learning," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)
Oct 14, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Bihar is blessed with both 'Gyaan' and 'Ganga.' This land has a legacy that is unique: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Seeds sown 100 years ago in Patna University are giving fruits now: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's plan will help Bihar achieve its goal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

"The commitment of Nitish Kumar towards the progress of Bihar is commendable. We in the Centre attach topmost importance to the development of eastern India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

“We are committed for the development of Eastern states. I want to see Bihar among developed state by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence. Bihar is the oldest custodian of intellect. This legacy is an inspiration itself which will sow the seed of further development,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

In every state, the top levels of the civil services have people who have studied in Patna University. In Delhi, I interact with so many officials, many of whom belong to Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)


Students from Patna University regulary crack civil service exams: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)


Patna University plays a big role in nation building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)


Nitish Kumar tells me I am the first Prime Minister to attend such a big Patna University event: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)


I consider it my honour to visit Patna University and be among the students. I bow to this land of Bihar. This university has nurtured students who have contributed greatly to the nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

PM Modi to push developmental agenda on his Bihar visit

Prime minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of four water treatment plants in Patna and a six lane bridge, parallel to existing one between Mokamah and Begusrai,  on river Ganga during his visit on October 14. The Prime Minister will also participate in the centenary celebration of Patna University where He will share dais with chief minister Nitish Kumar among other alumni including union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Upendra Kushwaha, JP Nadda, Ashwini Choubey, Ram Vilas Paswan, Prakash Javdekar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Oct 14, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)


Crowd chants Modi...Modi... as Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University...

Oct 14, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses students at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)


It is my humble request that Patna University should be granted central university status: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the Centenary Celebration of the Patna University... 

Oct 14, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

Actor-turned-politician and local BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha tweets during the centenary celebration of the Patna University.  

"Bihar is the strength & weakness of your Bihari Babu. Long live Bihar, Long live Patna Univ, Long live Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Jai Bihar!"

Oct 14, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares the stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.

Oct 14, 2017 11:39 am (IST)
Load More
  • 13 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    292/6
    50.0 overs
    		 209/8
    50.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    118/10
    20.0 overs
    		 122/2
    15.3 overs
    Australia beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    203/10
    49.2 overs
    		 204/5
    48.0 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    118/8
    18.4 overs
    		 49/1
    5.3 overs
    India beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    SL vs PAK
    482/10
    159.2 overs
    		 262/10
    90.3 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES