Modi in Bihar LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to Attend Centenary Celebrations at Patna University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly by helicopter to Mokama, which is in Patna district about 100 km from the capital city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development projects there. The state BJP president has been hinting that a bonanza was on the cards, terming the prime minister's visit as a "Diwali gift" to the people of Bihar in general and Mokama in particular. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of water resources, will accompany the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony.
Event Highlights
Pictures from the centenary celebration at the Patna University.
PM @narendramodi addressing the gathering at the Centenary Celebrations of Patna University in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/PakgDzC9ql— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 14, 2017
I can see our former education minister Ashok Chaudhary(Congress) here, I hope you will not be expelled from your party: Bihar CM pic.twitter.com/kWJoYDJMn2— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2017
Giving details of his government’s initiative Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University said, “Top ten private and government universities would be converted into world class educational institutions and giving them financial assistance of 10 thousand crore in the next five years.”
10 private & 10 public universities will be given a fund of Rs 10,000 Crore over 5 yrs to make them world-class: PM Narendra Modi in Patna pic.twitter.com/SYLG4mGmvc— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of four water treatment plants in Patna and a six-lane bridge, parallel to existing one between Mokamah and Begusrai, on river Ganga during his visit on October 14. Senior party leader and state’s Road Construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav told News18 that the PM has always been kind to the state and even when his party was not in the power the state got maximum possible assistance from the union government.
Nand Kishore Yadav said that out of 1.25 lakh crore of the package announced by the PM, around 55 crores are for road and rail projects. There is no shortage of money, he claims to say there will be 16 bridges on river Ganga in the next five years which was only four till a few years ago.
Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, questions Nitish Kumar government on amenities in the state’s schools
नीतीश जी ने बिहार की शिक्षा का बँटाधार कर दिया? शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता ख़राब करने का श्रेय नीतीश जी को जाता है। शिक्षको व छात्रों की समस्याओं पर कोई ध्यान नहीं?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 14, 2017
नीतीश जी रूढ़िवादी मुख्यमंत्री है।इनका आधुनिक पाठ्यक्रम पर कोई ध्यान नहीं है? CM बतायें बिहार के स्कूलों में कितने प्रतिशत कम्प्यूटर शिक्षक और कम्प्यूटर है?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 14, 2017
भारत के पास प्रतिभा की कोई कमी नहीं हैं: पीएम @narendramodi https://t.co/BO73lNkegt— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 14, 2017
भारत के पास प्रतिभा की कोई कमी नहीं हैं: पीएम @narendramodi https://t.co/BO73lNkegt— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 14, 2017
As youngsters, I urge you to think about innovative solutions to the problems faced by people around you. Through what you learnt and the Startup sector there is a lot you can do for society: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University
As youngsters, I urge you to think about innovative solutions to the problems faced by people around you. Through what you learnt and the Start up sector there is a lot you can do for society: PM @narendramodi at Patna University— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 14, 2017
I once met someone who was not from India. He asked me ‘are you still a land of snake charmers’. I replied ‘No, we’ve changed a little. Earlier we played with snakes. Now we play with mouse’… It is the country’s IT revolution which helped us break this image of ‘land of snake charmers’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
We should focus on learning not teaching in the universities...Innovation is the key to growth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
"From conventional teaching, our universities need to move towards innovative learning," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
In every state, the top levels of the civil services has people who have studied in Patna University: PM LIVE at https://t.co/Sfv9Z49LED pic.twitter.com/KzhTBwffW7— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 14, 2017
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's plan will help Bihar achieve its goal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
"The commitment of Nitish Kumar towards the progress of Bihar is commendable. We in the Centre attach topmost importance to the development of eastern India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
“We are committed for the development of Eastern states. I want to see Bihar among developed state by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence. Bihar is the oldest custodian of intellect. This legacy is an inspiration itself which will sow the seed of further development,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
PM Modi to push developmental agenda on his Bihar visit
Prime minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of four water treatment plants in Patna and a six lane bridge, parallel to existing one between Mokamah and Begusrai, on river Ganga during his visit on October 14. The Prime Minister will also participate in the centenary celebration of Patna University where He will share dais with chief minister Nitish Kumar among other alumni including union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Upendra Kushwaha, JP Nadda, Ashwini Choubey, Ram Vilas Paswan, Prakash Javdekar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
Actor-turned-politician and local BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha tweets during the centenary celebration of the Patna University.
"Bihar is the strength & weakness of your Bihari Babu. Long live Bihar, Long live Patna Univ, Long live Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Jai Bihar!"
Dear Hon'ble PM @narendramodi . I once again welcome & salute you as Chief Guest of Centenary celebration of my Patna University. Finally1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
....even I got an invitaion, alas very late and with a very short notice...delayed by the "more loyal than the King's people" involved..2>3— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
...in the affair. So, though "Muhabbat Karne waale kam na honge...Teri mehfil mein lekin hum na honge". However, my best wishes.....3>4— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
..for the celebration of a historic occasion for one of the best universities of India of one time...which is going through rough weather4>5— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
...of the worst kind in recent years with poor infrastructure, lack of funds, abysmal staff strength & low overall standard of education.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
Hope wish & pray that with you, @narendramodi now at the helm of affairs, Patna University & its people will get the correct direction..1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
.roadmap & support to help regain the lost glory. My best wishes to the teachers & students for a bright future & also to the more loyal 2>3— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
...than the king people for the adventure...3>4— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
Bihar is the strength & weakness of your Bihari Babu. Long live Bihar, Long live Patna Univ, Long live Hon'ble PM @narendramodi . Jai Bihar!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 14, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares the stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
PM Shri @narendramodi at the centenary celebrations of Patna University in Patna, Bihar. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/Sfv9Z49LED pic.twitter.com/PkZb193Mw6— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 14, 2017
Watch LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi at Centenary Celebrations of Patna University in Patna, Bihar. https://t.co/FYo3Tr4ARn pic.twitter.com/3KCm6D96xK— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 14, 2017
-
13 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 292/650.0 overs 209/850.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 83 runs
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs