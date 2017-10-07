GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Modi in Gujarat LIVE: 'New India' Will Be Built Through Tech Revolution, Says PM

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 7:08 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is committed to promote the IIT brand across the globe. "India’s universities do not figure in the top 500 worldwide. We must boost India’s standing in global education. Rs 1,000 crore fund has given to IITs to boost education," he said. Modi, who was speaking at IIT Gandhinagar, is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 7, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

Today, crime is detected with the help of technology such as forensics. Gujarat is the only place in the world which has premier university like the Forensic Science University. Gujarat is also the only state to have an IITE (Indian Institute of Teacher Education), says PM Modi. 

Oct 7, 2017 6:48 pm (IST)

Click to Read: PM Hits Back at 'Vikas' Memes, Says Progress Stopped at Hand Pumps Earlier

Speaking at a public rally after laying the foundation for Rajkot international airport at Chotila, PM Modi asked the audience if they wanted 'vikas' or not and whether they had dreamt they would get an airport.

Oct 7, 2017 6:23 pm (IST)

Our academics should not be exam driven. The focus should be innovation: PM Modi

Oct 7, 2017 6:22 pm (IST)

“If I had announced my decision to give 400 acre land to IIT near Sabarmati close to elections, they would have said the same things they are now saying for the bullet train.” "Today, I am happy that this campus is at an equivalent height in comparison to the other IITs in the country. 70 per cent of the faculty here have been trained at premier institutions abroad," said PM Modi in Gandhinagar. 

Oct 7, 2017 6:16 pm (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 6:13 pm (IST)

Committed to promote the IIT brand across the Globe. We must boost India’s standing in global education. India’s universities do not figure in the top 500 worldwide. We must boost India’s standing in global education. Rs 1,000 crore fund has given to IITs to boost education: PM Modi 

Oct 7, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

You are IIT-ians, I was a Tea-ian when I was young (I sold tea). On this day, a few years ago, I took oath as CM for the first time. Till then, I had never even been an MLA. I had decided that whatever I will do, I will do to the best of my abilities: PM Modi

Oct 7, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi's Jam Mantra: Jan-Dhan Account, Aadhaar and Mobile

Oct 7, 2017 6:06 pm (IST)

If user friendly technology is introduced then we can take the country on the path of digital literacy. A Digital India guarantees transparency, effective service delivery and good governance: PM Modi

Oct 7, 2017 6:05 pm (IST)

In this day and age, we cannot afford to have a digital divide. We are working to spread digital literacy to every part of India, and to finish the digital divide: PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Oct 7, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)

Work is underway to spread digital literacy to every part of India, among all age groups and sections of society. Technology unites people in cities and villages for progress. Digital literacy is key for us to built 'New India': PM Modi

Oct 7, 2017 6:01 pm (IST)

Tech innovation is the Key to unite the nation for 'New India.' 'New India' will be built through the tech revolution. People of Gujarat taught me the spirit of public service: PM Modi  

Oct 7, 2017 5:58 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at IIT Gandhinagar

Oct 7, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Aviation cannot be about rich people. We have made aviation affordable and within reach of the lesser privileged: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

Rajkot airport a big step towards development... Development key to Country's future... Those who have a problem with the airport can travel by bus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

If there is one district that stands to gain maximum from waters of the Narmada it is Surendranagar: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)

The definition of development is changing. Earlier, a hand pump would be put and a leader would use that for multiple elections. Things have changed now. We are bringing waters of the Narmada here, for the benefit of citizens: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Who imagined in this district that an airport will come? Is this not development? Is this kind of development not needed...such development works will empower citizens: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi gifts Rajkot an international airport

Oct 7, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)


The world's attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India. I see Gujarat contributing actively to the development of India & congratulate the Gujarat Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)


The common citizen of India wants the fruits of development to reach him or her. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty. We want to help our people fulfil that dream and want to fight poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.

Oct 7, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Marine policing is a sector we are looking at very closely. We are modernising marine security apparatus. An institute for this will be set up in this Devbhoomi of Dwarka. It will draw people and experts from all over India: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the GST freebies announced for small and medium businesses by his government yesterday, says Diwali has arrived 15 days early for traders.

Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port. New lease of life was added to Alang, steps were taken for the welfare of the labourers working there. These are steps we are taking towards development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

Our schemes will empower Indian fisher and boost the economy as well.. Government will give fishermen loan oat lower interest rate so that they can buy bigger boats to make their work swift and easy... We dont want our fishermen to live in poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

We want development of ports and port-led development. The blue economy should help further the progress of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)


The world is changing and every Indian dream of taking the nation to new heights of development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

When Madhavsinh Solanki ji was CM, I recall front page advertisements for the CM coming to Jamnagar to inaugurate a water tank. This is how narrow their conception of development was. We have come a long way since then & are looking at more all round & extensive progress: Ministernsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi plays the 'Vikas' card during his speech at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi further said "I still recall how tough it was for people of Bet Dwarka. Lack of infrastructure meant transportation was tough, people faced difficulties if an emergency came up. We wanted to change this with a push on infrastructure."

Load More
  • 06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    278/9
    50.0 overs
    		 177/10
    43.3 overs
    Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES