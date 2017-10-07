Modi in Gujarat LIVE: 'New India' Will Be Built Through Tech Revolution, Says PM

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Click to Read: PM Hits Back at 'Vikas' Memes, Says Progress Stopped at Hand Pumps Earlier
Speaking at a public rally after laying the foundation for Rajkot international airport at Chotila, PM Modi asked the audience if they wanted 'vikas' or not and whether they had dreamt they would get an airport.
“If I had announced my decision to give 400 acre land to IIT near Sabarmati close to elections, they would have said the same things they are now saying for the bullet train.” "Today, I am happy that this campus is at an equivalent height in comparison to the other IITs in the country. 70 per cent of the faculty here have been trained at premier institutions abroad," said PM Modi in Gandhinagar.
No where in the world there is a forensic science university but only in Gujarat: PM Modi in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/oOnoGSw22Q— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2017
The world's attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India. I see Gujarat contributing actively to the development of India & congratulate the Gujarat Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.
The common citizen of India wants the fruits of development to reach him or her. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty. We want to help our people fulfil that dream and want to fight poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.
Marine policing is a sector we are looking at very closely. We are modernising marine security apparatus. An institute for this will be set up in this Devbhoomi of Dwarka. It will draw people and experts from all over India: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the GST freebies announced for small and medium businesses by his government yesterday, says Diwali has arrived 15 days early for traders.
Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port. New lease of life was added to Alang, steps were taken for the welfare of the labourers working there. These are steps we are taking towards development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Our schemes will empower Indian fisher and boost the economy as well.. Government will give fishermen loan oat lower interest rate so that they can buy bigger boats to make their work swift and easy... We dont want our fishermen to live in poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
When Madhavsinh Solanki ji was CM, I recall front page advertisements for the CM coming to Jamnagar to inaugurate a water tank. This is how narrow their conception of development was. We have come a long way since then & are looking at more all round & extensive progress: Ministernsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi plays the 'Vikas' card during his speech at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi further said "I still recall how tough it was for people of Bet Dwarka. Lack of infrastructure meant transportation was tough, people faced difficulties if an emergency came up. We wanted to change this with a push on infrastructure."
-
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
-
28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 496/3146.0 overs 320/1089.1 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs