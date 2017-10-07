Modi in Gujarat LIVE: 'New India' Will Be Built Through Tech Revolution, Says PM

Oct 7, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the GST freebies announced for small and medium businesses by his government yesterday, says Diwali has arrived 15 days early for traders.

Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.