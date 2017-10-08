Modi in Gujarat LIVE: Asked UP CM Yogi to Learn Cattle Care from Gujarat, Says PM
News18.com | October 8, 2017, 3:20 PM IST
It’s the second and final day of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat, during which he took a trip down the memory in his birthplace Vadnagar. This was the PM’s first visit to his ancestral village since coming to power in 2014. Continuing his trip in poll-bound Gujarat, the PM has now flagged off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).
Oct 8, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)
Government of India is taking steps towards the empowerment of fishermen. We do not want our fishermen to live in poverty, we want to create more opportunities for them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:18 pm (IST)
Everybody deserve to drink clean water: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Narmada is an integral part of Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Gujarat knows how to protect animals... I asked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to organise a cattle mela in Varanasi which turned out to a great success: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)
Neem coating of urea helped farmers and stopped corruption as well as theft: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)
We decided that 100% neem coating of urea has to be done so that it can only be used in farming & not in chemical factories...Neem coated UREA has benefited farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)
Nobody understands farmers problem apart from me...Earlier, UREA was not avaliable.... Now under my government, UREA is available easily: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)
It connects people and particularly helps those who are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and work away from their home: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of a barrage over Narmada River in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)
Antyodaya Express makes it easier for people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to go home for Chhath Puja: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.
Oct 8, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Antyodaya Express between Udhna in Gujarat and Jaynagar in Bihar.
Pankaj Modi, a relative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CNN-News18 on the mood in the town and said, "Gaon ka beta aa raha hai. Mood is euphoric in Vadnagar."
Oct 8, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Will lay the foundation stone for Rs 3,000-crore Bhadbhut barrage project over river Narmada, as well as a Rs 650-crore Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service near Bharuch in South Gujarat before flying off to New Delhi from Vadodara.
Oct 8, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Today I met youngsters from a medical college. We as a society require more doctors who can serve people: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)
We brought prices of stents down. Work is constantly being done to make healthcare affordable for the poor: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
Happy that I've got to inaugurate projects relating to the health sector, particularly Intensified Mission Indradhanush: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
I am proud of my hometowwn's history: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Vadnagar will become a tourist hub very soon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)
Coming back to one's hometown and receiving such a warm welcome is special. Whatever I am today is due to the values I have learned on this soil, among you all in Vadnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
I go back with your blessing and assures you that I will work harder for the developement of this country: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
Today I am in my hometown, it is a special feeling... Vadnagar made me what I am today... Vadnagar taught me values...: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
Prime Minster Narendra Modi greets gathering at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat
Oct 8, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Vadnagar... 'Crowd chants Modi...Modi'... as Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi begins his address
Oct 8, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)
Prime Minster Narendra Modi to address a public meeting shortly in Vadnagar