GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Modi in Gujarat LIVE: Asked UP CM Yogi to Learn Cattle Care from Gujarat, Says PM

News18.com | October 8, 2017, 3:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
It’s the second and final day of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat, during which he took a trip down the memory in his birthplace Vadnagar. This was the PM’s first visit to his ancestral village since coming to power in 2014. Continuing his trip in poll-bound Gujarat, the PM has now flagged off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 8, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)


Government of India is taking steps towards the empowerment of fishermen. We do not want our fishermen to live in poverty, we want to create more opportunities for them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:18 pm (IST)


Everybody deserve to drink clean water: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)


Narmada is an integral part of Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)


Gujarat knows how to protect animals... I asked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to organise a cattle mela in Varanasi which turned out to a great success: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)


Neem coating of urea helped farmers and stopped corruption as well as theft: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)


We decided that 100% neem coating of urea has to be done so that it can only be used in farming & not in chemical factories...Neem coated UREA has benefited farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)


Nobody understands farmers problem apart from me...Earlier, UREA was not avaliable.... Now under my government, UREA is available easily: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)

It connects people and particularly helps those who are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and work away from their home: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of a barrage over Narmada River in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)


Antyodaya Express makes it easier for people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to go home for Chhath Puja: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)


The Antyodaya Express is a commendable initiative by the Indian Railways. It connects people and particularly helps those who are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and work away from their home: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Antyodaya Express between Udhna in Gujarat and Jaynagar in Bihar.

 
Oct 8, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Antyodaya Express between Udhna in Gujarat and Jaynagar in Bihar.

 
Oct 8, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Bharuch.

Oct 8, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bharuch to lay the foundation stone of barrage over Narmada River. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Antyodaya Express via video link  

Oct 8, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Udhna-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express shortly

Oct 8, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

Pankaj Modi, a relative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CNN-News18 on the mood in the town and said, "Gaon ka beta aa raha hai. Mood is euphoric in Vadnagar."

Oct 8, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Will lay the foundation stone for Rs 3,000-crore Bhadbhut barrage project over river Narmada, as well as a Rs 650-crore Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service near Bharuch in South Gujarat before flying off to New Delhi from Vadodara.

Oct 8, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

Today I met youngsters from a medical college. We as a society require more doctors who can serve people: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)


We brought prices of stents down. Work is constantly being done to make healthcare affordable for the poor: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)


Happy that I've got to inaugurate projects relating to the health sector, particularly Intensified Mission Indradhanush: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

I am proud of my hometowwn's history: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

I am happy that I have got to inaugurate projects relating to the health sector, particularly Intensified Mission Indradhanush: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Vadnagar will become a tourist hub very soon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)


Coming back to one's hometown and receiving such a warm welcome is special. Whatever I am today is due to the values I have learned on this soil, among you all in Vadnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)


I go back with your blessing and assures you that I will work harder for the developement of this country: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

Today I am in my hometown, it is a special feeling... Vadnagar made me what I am today... Vadnagar taught me values...: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)


Prime Minster Narendra Modi greets gathering at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)


Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Vadnagar... 'Crowd chants Modi...Modi'... as Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi begins his address

Oct 8, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)


Prime Minster Narendra Modi to address a public meeting shortly in Vadnagar

Load More
  • 08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    203/10
    49.2 overs
    		 204/5
    48.0 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    118/8
    18.4 overs
    		 49/1
    5.3 overs
    India beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    278/9
    50.0 overs
    		 177/10
    43.3 overs
    Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES