Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway

Oct 7, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

From Dwarka, PM Modi will go to Hirasar in Rajkot district where he will lay foundation stone for a greenfield airport, 20 km from Rajkot city. He will also lay foundation stone in Chotila for six-laning of 201-km Ahmedabad-Rajkot section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 2,893 crore. He will later dedicate a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar, a PMO statement said in Delhi. He will address a public meeting there too.