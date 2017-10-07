GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway

October 7, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi kicked off a two-day visit to home state Gujarat, offering prayers at the famous Dwarkadheesh temple. He is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects in the poll-bound state. PM Modi will also visit Vadnagar, his birthplace, for the first time since becoming the prime minister in 2014.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 7, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Dwarka bridge will help the poor.. Earlier, Dwarka had no conectivity: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. takes a jibe on the pervious Government says the previous government did nothing for Gujarat.

Oct 7, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Today, I can sense a different mood in Dwarka, Gujarat. I would like to thank the people of Dwarka to for such a warm welcome: Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi is speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Bridge between Okha and Bet 

Oct 7, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Just IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dwarka. He will visit Dwarkadhish Temple later.

Oct 7, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

PM Modi’s visit comes days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also offered prayers at the Dwarka temple before starting his campaign for Gujarat polls to be held at the end of the year.

Oct 7, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

On Sunday afternoon, PM Narendra Modi will reach Bharuch and lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar). Modi will also unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation. He will also address a public meeting there before returning to Delhi.

Oct 7, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

During the visit, PM Modi will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations). ImTeCHO is aimed at improving the performance of community health workers ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

Oct 7, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tweets on PM Narendra Modi's visit.

Oct 7, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi lands at Jamnagar to begin two-day visit to home state Gujarat

Oct 7, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

On Sunday morning, PM Modi will visit Vadnagar, his birthplace in Mehasana district where he grew up. He will then inaugurate a medical college and hospital having total bed capacity of 650. He will also launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. The mission will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage, the statement said.

Oct 7, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

PM Modi will then proceed to Gandhinagar where he will dedicate the newly-constructed building of IIT Gandhinagar, and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA). PMGDISHA is aimed at imparting digital literacy to citizens in rural areas, the PMO said, adding it will provide access to information, knowledge, education, and healthcare. It will create avenues for livelihood generation and financial inclusion through digital payments, the statement said.

Oct 7, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

From Dwarka, PM Modi will go to Hirasar in Rajkot district where he will lay foundation stone for a greenfield airport, 20 km from Rajkot city. He will also lay foundation stone in Chotila for six-laning of 201-km Ahmedabad-Rajkot section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 2,893 crore. He will later dedicate a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar, a PMO statement said in Delhi. He will address a public meeting there too.

Oct 7, 2017 8:09 am (IST)

At Dwarka, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-lane cable stayed signature bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka to be built at a cost of Rs 962.42 crore. Other projects for which foundation stone will be laid include four-laning of 116.24 km of Porbandar-Dwarka section of NH-51 and four-laning of 93.56 km of Gadu-Porbandar section of NH-51. He will also address a public meeting there.

Oct 7, 2017 7:55 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat from today on a two-day visit during which he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects in the poll-bound state. PM Modi will also visit Vadnagar, his birthplace, for the first time since becoming the prime minister in 2014. The trip will begin with a visit to the famous Dwarkadheesh temple this morning.

