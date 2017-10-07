Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
PM @narendramodi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka. Watch at https://t.co/iTqOdpikDV pic.twitter.com/AsIKXzauI7— BJP (@BJP4India) October 7, 2017
On Sunday afternoon, PM Narendra Modi will reach Bharuch and lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar). Modi will also unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation. He will also address a public meeting there before returning to Delhi.
During the visit, PM Modi will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations). ImTeCHO is aimed at improving the performance of community health workers ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tweets on PM Narendra Modi's visit.
PM Shri @narendramodi will lay foundation stone for cable stayed signature bridge between Bet Dwarka and Okha. pic.twitter.com/MK4YShv8j8— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) October 7, 2017
On Sunday morning, PM Modi will visit Vadnagar, his birthplace in Mehasana district where he grew up. He will then inaugurate a medical college and hospital having total bed capacity of 650. He will also launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. The mission will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage, the statement said.
PM Modi will then proceed to Gandhinagar where he will dedicate the newly-constructed building of IIT Gandhinagar, and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA). PMGDISHA is aimed at imparting digital literacy to citizens in rural areas, the PMO said, adding it will provide access to information, knowledge, education, and healthcare. It will create avenues for livelihood generation and financial inclusion through digital payments, the statement said.
From Dwarka, PM Modi will go to Hirasar in Rajkot district where he will lay foundation stone for a greenfield airport, 20 km from Rajkot city. He will also lay foundation stone in Chotila for six-laning of 201-km Ahmedabad-Rajkot section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs 2,893 crore. He will later dedicate a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar, a PMO statement said in Delhi. He will address a public meeting there too.
At Dwarka, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-lane cable stayed signature bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka to be built at a cost of Rs 962.42 crore. Other projects for which foundation stone will be laid include four-laning of 116.24 km of Porbandar-Dwarka section of NH-51 and four-laning of 93.56 km of Gadu-Porbandar section of NH-51. He will also address a public meeting there.
PM Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat from today on a two-day visit during which he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects in the poll-bound state. PM Modi will also visit Vadnagar, his birthplace, for the first time since becoming the prime minister in 2014. The trip will begin with a visit to the famous Dwarkadheesh temple this morning.
-
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
-
28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 496/3146.0 overs 320/1089.1 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs