Modi in Gujarat LIVE: I've Reached This Position Because of Vadnagar, Says PM

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students at Vadnagar's GMERS Medical College.
Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi interacts with students at #Vadnagar's GMERS Medical College. pic.twitter.com/JNUF1hWm60— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar Temple
PM Shri @narendramodi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple in Vadnagar. pic.twitter.com/aYppN0181J— BJP (@BJP4India) October 8, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college in his hometown Vadnagar. Gujarat Chief Minsiter Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister & Union Minister JP Nadda also present.
Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi dedicates #Vadnagar's GMERS Medical College to the nation; Gujarat CM, Dy CM & Union Min JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/M9ySQBIcfZ— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the inauguration a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college. Prime Minister Narendra Mod will also dedicate the re-developed Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the facelift of the Vadnagar railway station, where he once sold tea as a schoolboy.
Rousing reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at his school in Vadnagar.
#WATCH: #Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he reached his school in #Vadnagar, #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/hIl6DRgI25— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow underway in his hometown #Vadnagar amid loud cheers by the crowd #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/bshRsAlrgw— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's begins roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar... Massive hoardings have been put up along the route, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in his hometown #Vadnagar, crowd chants 'Modi Modi' #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/twwMQ7AfDl— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 1,200-crore Devi Ni Mori International Buddhist complex near Shamlaji in Aravalli district, also in North Gujarat. Later, the Prime Minister would lay a foundation stone for Rs 3,000-crore Bhadbhut barrage project over river Narmada, as well as a Rs 650-crore Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service near Bharuch in South Gujarat before flying off to New Delhi from Vadodara.
During his visit to Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college. Prime Minister Narendra Mod will also dedicate the re-developed Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the facelift of the Vadnagar railway station, where he once sold tea as a schoolboy.
Massive hoardings have been put up along the route, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi. Some of them have a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a school boy. The hoardings also highlight several achievements of Modi's three-year rule at the Centre.
The Vadnagar town has been decked up to welcome the son of the soil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pass by his school and also the old railway station where his father's tea stall was located.
PM Shri @narendramodi to visit his hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat today. Here are some pictures from Vadnagar. pic.twitter.com/bsKuqLoIhS— BJP (@BJP4India) October 8, 2017
Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of his visit.
Vibrant atmosphere in Vadnagar in the run-up to the Prime Minister's visit. pic.twitter.com/z4y7aI5DFb— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2017
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs