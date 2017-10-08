Modi in Gujarat LIVE: I've Reached This Position Because of Vadnagar, Says PM

Oct 8, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

During his visit to Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college. Prime Minister Narendra Mod will also dedicate the re-developed Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the facelift of the Vadnagar railway station, where he once sold tea as a schoolboy.

Massive hoardings have been put up along the route, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi. Some of them have a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a school boy. The hoardings also highlight several achievements of Modi's three-year rule at the Centre.