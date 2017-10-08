GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi in Gujarat LIVE: I've Reached This Position Because of Vadnagar, Says PM

News18.com | October 8, 2017, 12:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

PM Narendra Modi is in Vadnagar — his birthplace in Gujarat’s Mehsana district — for the first time since coming to power in 2014. Highlights of his historic trip include a visit to his alma mater and the inauguration of a Rs 500 crore hospital and medical college. Continuing his two-day trip in poll-bound Gujarat, the PM will also flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 8, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

Today I met youngsters from a medical college. We as a society require more doctors who can serve people: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)


We brought prices of stents down. Work is constantly being done to make healthcare affordable for the poor: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)


Happy that I've got to inaugurate projects relating to the health sector, particularly Intensified Mission Indradhanush: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

I am proud of my hometowwn's history: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

I am happy that I have got to inaugurate projects relating to the health sector, particularly Intensified Mission Indradhanush: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Vadnagar will become a tourist hub very soon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)


Coming back to one's hometown and receiving such a warm welcome is special. Whatever I am today is due to the values I have learned on this soil, among you all in Vadnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)


I go back with your blessing and assures you that I will work harder for the developement of this country: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

Today I am in my hometown, it is a special feeling... Vadnagar made me what I am today... Vadnagar taught me values...: Prime Minster Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)


Prime Minster Narendra Modi greets gathering at a public meeting in Vadnagar, Gujarat

Oct 8, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)


Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Vadnagar... 'Crowd chants Modi...Modi'... as Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi begins his address

Oct 8, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)


Prime Minster Narendra Modi to address a public meeting shortly in Vadnagar

Oct 8, 2017 11:40 am (IST)


Prime Minster Narendra Modi to launch Mission intensified Indradhanush at Vadnagar shortly

Oct 8, 2017 11:11 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students at Vadnagar's GMERS Medical College.

Oct 8, 2017 11:04 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar Temple

Oct 8, 2017 10:56 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college in his hometown Vadnagar. Gujarat Chief Minsiter Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister & Union Minister JP Nadda also present.

Oct 8, 2017 10:52 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the inauguration a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college. Prime Minister Narendra Mod will also dedicate the re-developed Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the facelift of the Vadnagar railway station, where he once sold tea as a schoolboy. 

Oct 8, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Rousing reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at his school in Vadnagar.

Oct 8, 2017 10:38 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the re-developed Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the facelift of the Vadnagar railway station, where he once sold tea as a school boy.

Oct 8, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

The town has been decked up to welcome the son of the soil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pass by his school and also the old railway station where his father's tea stall was located. The hoardings also highlight several achievements of Narendra Modi's three-year rule at the Centre.

Oct 8, 2017 10:13 am (IST)
Oct 8, 2017 10:05 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow underway in his hometown Vadnagar... Crowd chants 'Modi...Modi...' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects

Oct 8, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's begins roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar... Massive hoardings have been put up along the route, depicting  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi.

Oct 8, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 1,200-crore Devi Ni Mori International Buddhist complex near Shamlaji in Aravalli district, also in North Gujarat. Later, the Prime Minister would lay a foundation stone for Rs 3,000-crore Bhadbhut barrage project over river Narmada, as well as a Rs 650-crore Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service near Bharuch in South Gujarat before flying off to New Delhi from Vadodara. 

Oct 8, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

During his visit to Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Rs 500-crore civil hospital and a medical college.  Prime Minister Narendra Mod will also dedicate the re-developed Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the facelift of the Vadnagar railway station, where he once sold tea as a schoolboy. 

Massive hoardings have been put up along the route, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi. Some of them have a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a school boy.  The hoardings also highlight several achievements of Modi's three-year rule at the Centre.

Oct 8, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

Just In | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in his hometown Vadnagar

Oct 8, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to dedicate the redeveloped Sharmistha Lake to the people and inaugurate other public works, including the facelift of the Vadnagar railway station, where he is once said to have sold tea as a schoolboy.

Oct 8, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

The Vadnagar town has been decked up to welcome the son of the soil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pass by his school and also the old railway station where his father's tea stall was located.

Oct 8, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of his visit. 

Oct 8, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend programmes in Mehsana and Bharuch district.

