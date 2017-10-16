Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM to Address Mega Rally in Gandhinagar

Oct 16, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)

While BJP looks to have gone into an overdrive with its campaign in Gujarat, despite the saffron brigade enjoying the past four Assembly terms, the rise of three young leaders from the Patidar, OBC and Dalit communities have given the state BJP a cause to worry. Now, the state BJP is worried and making notes to tackle them. While Hardik Patel, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and Jignesh Mevani, convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch have openly declared their anti-BJP stand, Alpesh Thakor, convener of the Kshatriya Thakor Sena, is yet to reveal his cards.