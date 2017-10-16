GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM to Address Mega Rally in Gandhinagar

News18.com | October 16, 2017, 3:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at his home state Gujarat on Monday. PM Modi will address the 'Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan' organised to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' (march for Gujarat's honour). The Prime Minister has been visiting his home state almost every week and is likely to come back for more rallies, with elections due in Gujarat by the end of this year.

Oct 16, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)

READ | These 3 Young Turks Could Disrupt the Caste Calculation in Poll-bound Gujarat

While the BJP government has tried everything to woo back the Patidar community, like that of withdrawing the police cases against Patidar leaders, PAAS continues to be adamant with its quota demand.

Oct 16, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)

While BJP looks to have gone into an overdrive with its campaign in Gujarat, despite the saffron brigade enjoying the past four Assembly terms, the rise of three young leaders from the Patidar, OBC and Dalit communities have given the state BJP a cause to worry. Now, the state BJP is worried and making notes to tackle them. While Hardik Patel, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and Jignesh Mevani, convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch have openly declared their anti-BJP stand, Alpesh Thakor, convener of the Kshatriya Thakor Sena, is yet to reveal his cards.

Oct 16, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others took part in the 15-day march, which was launched on October 1. The march covered a distance of around 4,471 kilometres, spread over 149 of the 182 Assembly constituencies across the state.

Oct 16, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)

The BJP event near Gandhinagar is likely to start at 3pm. 

Oct 16, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan' being organised by the Gujarat unit of BJP to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' (march for Gujarat's honour). Gujarat is due for Assembly elections by the end of this year.

Oct 16, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his home state Gujarat yet another time on Monday. He is expected to address a gathering of BJP workers at a village near Gandhinagar. Over the past few months, PM Modi has been frequenting his home state every week, announcing several schemes and projects some of which are as big as the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project.

