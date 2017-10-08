GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM to Visit Ancestral Village Vadnagar for First Time Since 2014 Win

News18.com | October 8, 2017, 8:14 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi is headed to his ancestral village Vadnagar today on the second and final day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat. This will be his first visit to Vadnagar after coming to power in 2014. He will later flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).

Oct 8, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend programmes in Mehsana and Bharuch district.

Oct 8, 2017 7:56 am (IST)
 

Oct 8, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

Pictures from Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of his visit.

Oct 8, 2017 7:50 am (IST)

People in Vadnagar, the ancestral village of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are waiting eagerly for his first visit as prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for a two-day trip which started Saturday, will be visiting Vadnagar, his birthplace, in Mehsana district today. 

There is a lot of excitement in Vadnagar as well as nearby villages such as Badarpur and Molipur over the visit, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi said.  Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the administration is busy working on roads and ensuring cleanliness. Fire engines have also been deployed inside the railway station for cleaning of trees on its premises. 

