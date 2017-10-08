Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM to Visit Ancestral Village Vadnagar for First Time Since 2014 Win

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Pictures from Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of his visit.
Pictures from Vadnagar, the hometown of the Prime Minister, on the eve of his visit. pic.twitter.com/PegYt5aYLp— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2017
People in Vadnagar, the ancestral village of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are waiting eagerly for his first visit as prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for a two-day trip which started Saturday, will be visiting Vadnagar, his birthplace, in Mehsana district today.
There is a lot of excitement in Vadnagar as well as nearby villages such as Badarpur and Molipur over the visit, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi said. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the administration is busy working on roads and ensuring cleanliness. Fire engines have also been deployed inside the railway station for cleaning of trees on its premises.
