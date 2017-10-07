GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi in Gujarat LIVE: For Earlier Govts, Development Stopped at Hand Pumps, Says PM

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 3:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, which kicked off with prayers at famous Dwarkadhish temple. After visiting the temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, Modi laid the foundation stone of a four-lane, cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka and said it was a link between old and new Dwarka. Addressing a public meeting at the event, Modi lauded Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for announcing relaxations in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) mechanism, saying it had brought Diwali 15 days early for Gujarati traders.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 7, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Aviation cannot be about rich people. We have made aviation affordable and within reach of the lesser privileged: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

Rajkot airport a big step towards development... Development key to Country's future... Those who have a problem with the airport can travel by bus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

If there is one district that stands to gain maximum from waters of the Narmada it is Surendranagar: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)

The definition of development is changing. Earlier, a hand pump would be put and a leader would use that for multiple elections. Things have changed now. We are bringing waters of the Narmada here, for the benefit of citizens: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Who imagined in this district that an airport will come? Is this not development? Is this kind of development not needed...such development works will empower citizens: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Oct 7, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi gifts Rajkot an international airport

Oct 7, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)


The world's attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India. I see Gujarat contributing actively to the development of India & congratulate the Gujarat Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)


The common citizen of India wants the fruits of development to reach him or her. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty. We want to help our people fulfil that dream and want to fight poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.

Oct 7, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Marine policing is a sector we are looking at very closely. We are modernising marine security apparatus. An institute for this will be set up in this Devbhoomi of Dwarka. It will draw people and experts from all over India: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the GST freebies announced for small and medium businesses by his government yesterday, says Diwali has arrived 15 days early for traders.

Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port. New lease of life was added to Alang, steps were taken for the welfare of the labourers working there. These are steps we are taking towards development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

Our schemes will empower Indian fisher and boost the economy as well.. Government will give fishermen loan oat lower interest rate so that they can buy bigger boats to make their work swift and easy... We dont want our fishermen to live in poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

We want development of ports and port-led development. The blue economy should help further the progress of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)


The world is changing and every Indian dream of taking the nation to new heights of development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

When Madhavsinh Solanki ji was CM, I recall front page advertisements for the CM coming to Jamnagar to inaugurate a water tank. This is how narrow their conception of development was. We have come a long way since then & are looking at more all round & extensive progress: Ministernsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi plays the 'Vikas' card during his speech at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi further said "I still recall how tough it was for people of Bet Dwarka. Lack of infrastructure meant transportation was tough, people faced difficulties if an emergency came up. We wanted to change this with a push on infrastructure."

Oct 7, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Tourism cannot be developed by just taking care of one aspect, it requires development in terms of transportation...Development of the tourism sector cannot be in isolation. If we want to draw more tourists to Gir, we should also inspire the tourist to visit other parts like Dwarka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Dwarka bridge will help the poor.. Earlier, Dwarka had no conectivity: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. takes a jibe on the pervious Government says the previous government did nothing for Gujarat's development.

Oct 7, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Today, I can sense a different mood in Dwarka, Gujarat. I would like to thank the people of Dwarka to for such a warm welcome: Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi is speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. 

Oct 7, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Bridge between Okha and Bet 

Oct 7, 2017 11:00 am (IST)
Oct 7, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Just IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dwarka. He will visit Dwarkadhish Temple later.

Oct 7, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

PM Modi’s visit comes days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also offered prayers at the Dwarka temple before starting his campaign for Gujarat polls to be held at the end of the year.

Oct 7, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

On Sunday afternoon, PM Narendra Modi will reach Bharuch and lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar). Modi will also unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation. He will also address a public meeting there before returning to Delhi.

Oct 7, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

During the visit, PM Modi will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations). ImTeCHO is aimed at improving the performance of community health workers ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

Oct 7, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tweets on PM Narendra Modi's visit.

Oct 7, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi lands at Jamnagar to begin two-day visit to home state Gujarat

