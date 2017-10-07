Modi in Gujarat LIVE: For Earlier Govts, Development Stopped at Hand Pumps, Says PM

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
The world's attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India. I see Gujarat contributing actively to the development of India & congratulate the Gujarat Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.
The common citizen of India wants the fruits of development to reach him or her. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty. We want to help our people fulfil that dream and want to fight poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.
Marine policing is a sector we are looking at very closely. We are modernising marine security apparatus. An institute for this will be set up in this Devbhoomi of Dwarka. It will draw people and experts from all over India: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the GST freebies announced for small and medium businesses by his government yesterday, says Diwali has arrived 15 days early for traders.
Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port. New lease of life was added to Alang, steps were taken for the welfare of the labourers working there. These are steps we are taking towards development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Our schemes will empower Indian fisher and boost the economy as well.. Government will give fishermen loan oat lower interest rate so that they can buy bigger boats to make their work swift and easy... We dont want our fishermen to live in poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
When Madhavsinh Solanki ji was CM, I recall front page advertisements for the CM coming to Jamnagar to inaugurate a water tank. This is how narrow their conception of development was. We have come a long way since then & are looking at more all round & extensive progress: Ministernsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi plays the 'Vikas' card during his speech at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi further said "I still recall how tough it was for people of Bet Dwarka. Lack of infrastructure meant transportation was tough, people faced difficulties if an emergency came up. We wanted to change this with a push on infrastructure."
Tourism cannot be developed by just taking care of one aspect, it requires development in terms of transportation...Development of the tourism sector cannot be in isolation. If we want to draw more tourists to Gir, we should also inspire the tourist to visit other parts like Dwarka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bridge between Okha and Bet.
PM @narendramodi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka. Watch at https://t.co/iTqOdpikDV pic.twitter.com/AsIKXzauI7— BJP (@BJP4India) October 7, 2017
On Sunday afternoon, PM Narendra Modi will reach Bharuch and lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar). Modi will also unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation. He will also address a public meeting there before returning to Delhi.
During the visit, PM Modi will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations). ImTeCHO is aimed at improving the performance of community health workers ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tweets on PM Narendra Modi's visit.
PM Shri @narendramodi will lay foundation stone for cable stayed signature bridge between Bet Dwarka and Okha. pic.twitter.com/MK4YShv8j8— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) October 7, 2017
