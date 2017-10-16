Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Attacks Gandhi Family, Says Development Will Trounce Dynasty

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan in Gandhinagar, capital of the poll-bound state. The mega rally has been organised to celebrate the conclusion of the BJP’s 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'. He is accompanied by party chief Amit Shah.
Oct 16, 2017 5:52 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wraps up his speech with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
Oct 16, 2017 5:50 pm (IST)
When I was CM, Ashok Gehlot was CM of Rajasthan. He wrote to central government and prevented us from getting water for North Gujarat, says PM Modi.
Oct 16, 2017 5:49 pm (IST)
Scientific analysis of black money data is on. More than 2 lakh companies have been shut down. We are probing 5,000 of these companies. Should I leave these thieves?
Oct 16, 2017 5:46 pm (IST)
Congress is an equal partner in GST decisions. They should not spread lies on GST: PM Modi at Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan
Oct 16, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)
Now directly addressing traders, who have traditionally been a strong vote bank for the BJP, Modi says that all issues related to the GST will be resolved soon. “From day one, I've said we will review GST after three months and we made changes. If there are still hurdles, we will try and resolve them too. I am confident that our traders will understand,” says Modi. “I am assuring traders. This is my promise,” he adds.
Oct 16, 2017 5:43 pm (IST)
Development is winning, the dynasty is losing, says PM Modi.
Oct 16, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)
Defending GST, Modi says that tax-related issues are not decided by him or the central government. “All states are represented there. So Congress should not spread misinformation. Congress too is a part of the decision-making process,” he says.
Oct 16, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)
Congress party doesn't spare an opportunity to finish any person or any party from Gujarat, says PM Modi.
Oct 16, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Modi challenges Congress party to fight elections on the agenda of development and stop misleading people, says PM Modi. "They have always backed the corrupt."
Oct 16, 2017 5:38 pm (IST)
Congress blamed us in every possible manner. But when they saw there was no impact, they started blaming our development work, says PM Modi
Oct 16, 2017 5:34 pm (IST)
Congress has lost the capability to think positively now. Whenever somebody discusses Gujarat, they get perturbed. They dislike Gujarat," alleges PM Modi
Oct 16, 2017 5:32 pm (IST)
Jab kuch nahi chala to vikaas ko hi gaali dena shuru kar dia. Congress party ke zehan mein vikaas ke prati nafrat hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/TWz1H9AJIT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks Congress party to introspect. "Look, what they have made of themselves," PM Modi asks, adding, "how dare they challenge BJP on the issue of development?"
Oct 16, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)
Those questioning us on the development of Gujarat must recall what their contribution has been to the state's progress, says the Prime Minister.
Oct 16, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)
Congress has insulted heroes who served the nation. Congress has never focused on service, PM Modi attacks Congress.
Oct 16, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)
Congress has never fought an election on development plank. They are scared a developed society won’t vote for them. So, they mislead people, divide the society into communal and caste lines and get through the election.
Oct 16, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)
They mislead people. They divide them into caste lines. They could never muster the courage to fight elections on the development agenda, says Prime Minister.
Oct 16, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)
Congress gave so many leaders to the nation, but now, it focuses only on spreading lies. It creates an atmosphere of pessimism, says Prime Minister.
Oct 16, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)
BJP has served Nehru's vision of India better than the Congress party. "It is not in their nature to serve," Modi attacks Congress.
Oct 16, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)
Prime Minister appreciates party president Amit Shah for his efforts.
Oct 16, 2017 5:17 pm (IST)
On one side, there is a party that has been moulded by dynasty, and on the other side, is a party of workers with strong ideas and ideals, says PM Modi. Modi attacks Congress for their treatment of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. "That is mentioned in the history books. Congress wasn't kind to them," he says.
Oct 16, 2017 5:16 pm (IST)
Nobody predicted such a humongous victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. When BJP came out with flying colours, political analysts told the Opposition they should stop thinking about 2019, and prepare for 2024 elections.
Congress party has lost its sheen. Whenever there is an election in Gujarat, they get overexcited.
Oct 16, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)
"When I asked if people will turn up to listen to me days before Diwali, party members said the public of Gujarat will not disappoint you," he says,m thanking attendees for their presence.
Oct 16, 2017 5:07 pm (IST)
When Congress was in power, people participating in political campaigns and social campaigns were incarcerated for, sometimes for a month, sometimes for two. This is what the BJP workers have endured in Gujarat before emerging as a constructive force: PM Modi
Oct 16, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to speak now at a mega rally in Gandhinagar. He starts with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai". "There is a sea of saffron here," he says, to a resounding applause.
PM Modi greets all the guests who are on the stage.
Amit Shah unleashed a barrage of criticism on Congress and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Development for Congress means 'Mazaak' while for the BJP, its means 'mijaaz'.
Congress' Shehzada is asking us what Vikas has been done here in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi, your great-grandfather laid the foundation of Narmada project, but PM Modi declared it open. I’m asking you, Rahul Gandhi, why could any of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi or you not complete this project?
Oct 16, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)
Amit Shah urges attendees to give 150 seats to the Bhartiya Janta Party in Gujarat. The highest ever tally of seats garnered by any party is 149 that the Congress party got in 1985.
Oct 16, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah is addressing the rally now.
Oct 16, 2017 4:39 pm (IST)
The Patidar agitation, about a year and a half ago, demanding reservation for the Patel community under the Other Backword Castes (OBC) category, was dealt with force, leading to the deaths of 10 people. However, the state government, last month, announced the formation of a commission to explore the possibility of reservation for those belonging to non-reserved categories.
The Patel community, over the past two decades, has been a strong vote-base for the Bhartiya Janata Party, but the treatment meted out to them in 2015 left a negative imprint of the BJP.