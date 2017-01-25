Modi is a Good Man; I Discuss Politics With Akhilesh And Dimple: Aparna Yadav

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good, well intentioned man, Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second son Prateek Yadav, told News18 in an exclusive interaction, adding that she thinks that the note ban was a disaster and speculated the PM probably came under the influence of officials who “ill-advised him”.

The Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Cantt who will take on BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi – until recently the Congress state president – also said she is trying to be a bridge in the family and has the full support of brother-in-law and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party had recently witnessed a bitter faction feud that saw Akhilesh pitted against party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The UP CM won the party lock, stock and symbol, but the war of words that lasted for two months had many speculate it had its origins in the differences between Mulayam’s two sons and their families.

“I am trying to be bridge in my family. Unless a daughter does that she is not complete. I have full support of Akhilesh and Bhabhi (Dimple). I discuss political issues with them,” Aparna said.

Aparna said she was happy doing social work, but Mulayam asked me to get into politics.

She also defended charges of nepotism coming the family’s way with an array of wives, uncles and nephews holding key positions. “If it’s natural for a doctor's son or daughter to be a doctor, engineer’s son or daughter to be engineer, then why question the politician,” he said.