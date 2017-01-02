Parivartan Rally Live: BJP Will End 14 Years Exile in UP, Says Modi in Lucknow

Jan 2, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi addresses his first rally in 2017

* I am grateful to all those who are present in the rally for supporting BJP

* This is the karmbhoomi of Shri Atal Bihari vajpayee

* I have been in politics for a long time now.

* I have been to many rallies, but I have never addressed a bigger rally than this.

* It's a huge rally and a scene which I have never seen

* Atal ji took BJP to a new height, he served lucknow for several years. He must be happy watching this mega rally.

* We want proverty should disappear.

* For making India a development nation we need to change Uttar Pradesh's faith first.

* Urges people to vote for development of the state baring the caste, creed and religion.

* There was a 14-year of exile in UP and to break that we need to bring change

* Uttar Pradesh will bring change in India

* UP needs to move forward with India

* When politics comes in the way of development then common man suffers the most

* Development should not stop due to politics

* I am sad to see the state of UP government

* Today's turnout is a reflection of UP Polls result

* Asks people to vote for BJP and give them a chance to bring change in UP

* Only BJP can save UP

* We will end Gunda raj in UP

* IN UP their is one party who is unable to anything for 15 years, one party obsessed with money and the other obsessed with family. How will they save UP?

* UP Polls will lead to responsibility