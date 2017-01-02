Parivartan Rally Live: BJP Will End 14 Years Exile in UP, Says Modi in Lucknow

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi adressed a 'Parivartan' rally at Ramabhai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow on Monday.
This is Modi's first rally in 2017 in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
The BJP has made massive preparations to make the rally a grand success. MPs from UP and cabinet ministers are expected to reach the rally venue.
Modi may announce schemes ahead of the announcement of UP Assembly election dates.
PM Modi on his demonetisation move:
* Should black money be removed or not?
* Should we remove corruption or not?
* SP, BSP joined had against me on demonetisation.
* Never saw SP and BSP together
* SP, BSP have teamed up against me.
* I launched a mobile app named 'BHIM' so that people should not face trouble while making e-transaction
* People are trying to hide their money in various banks.
* We wont stop our fight against corruption
* Those who have looted the poor for ages wont be spared
* I am honoured, addressing such a large rally is my New Year gift.
* Note ban has united opposition against us
* Oppn say remove demonetisaiton, I say remove corruption.
Prime Minister Modi addresses his first rally in 2017
* I am grateful to all those who are present in the rally for supporting BJP
* This is the karmbhoomi of Shri Atal Bihari vajpayee
* I have been in politics for a long time now.
* I have been to many rallies, but I have never addressed a bigger rally than this.
* It's a huge rally and a scene which I have never seen
* Atal ji took BJP to a new height, he served lucknow for several years. He must be happy watching this mega rally.
* We want proverty should disappear.
* For making India a development nation we need to change Uttar Pradesh's faith first.
* Urges people to vote for development of the state baring the caste, creed and religion.
* There was a 14-year of exile in UP and to break that we need to bring change
* Uttar Pradesh will bring change in India
* UP needs to move forward with India
* When politics comes in the way of development then common man suffers the most
* Development should not stop due to politics
* I am sad to see the state of UP government
* Today's turnout is a reflection of UP Polls result
* Asks people to vote for BJP and give them a chance to bring change in UP
* Only BJP can save UP
* We will end Gunda raj in UP
* IN UP their is one party who is unable to anything for 15 years, one party obsessed with money and the other obsessed with family. How will they save UP?
* UP Polls will lead to responsibility
Amit Shah address in Maha Parivarthan rally in Lucknow:
* Parivartan Yatra will bring the real change in UP.
* We will change the face of politics in UP.
* Chacha Bhatija and Mayawati cannot bring change, you will have to elect Narendra Modi's BJP
* I want to ask the people of UP that is there any development, has electricity reached villages are the health facilities proper?
* The people of UP played a vital role in the formation of BJP government in the centre.
* Modi ji is elected from Kashi he is also a UP wala.
* The people sitting in UP are not letting UP develop
* I want that the people UP should throw out samajwadi party from power
* Demonetisation will help the poor and common people
* Modiji is a PM who cares for the poor and downtrodden