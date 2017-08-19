Modi, Shah Set Scorching Pace on Social Media, Opposition Leaders Play Catch up

New Delhi: In the first week of August, the Bharatiya Janata Party president, Amit Shah, officially crossed the one-crore followers’ mark on Facebook.After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now Shah has become the second-most followed Indian politician on Facebook. Modi has over 4.22 crore followers on the social media platform.With 2019 elections barely two years away, social media traction would be playing in the minds of many politicians cutting across party lines.Shah’s social media feat looks big when one looks at it from the demographic profile of voters. For example, in 2014 parliamentary elections, out of 790 million eligible voters about 160 million were first-time voters, aged between 18 and 24, one of BJP’s core constituencies.Several leaders are embracing social media for electoral gains and outreach. But the BJP’s top guns are clearly winning the social media match hands down. Modi is India’s most followed politician on social media. Apart from 4.22 crore followers on Facebook, he has another 3.29 crore followers on Twitter.Similarly, Shah has about 62.10 lakh followers on Twitter. Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, with 51.71 lakh followers on Facebook and another 68.6 lakh on Twitter is also an astute social media maven.Finance minister Arun Jaitley has over 30.81 lakh followers on Facebook and 88.1 lakhs on Twitter. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also popular on Facebook. He has 48.91 lakh followers on Facebook and 8.25 lakh on Twitter.Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is a laggard on social media. He has 13.39 lakh followers on Facebook and another 28.40 lakh on Twitter. Congress’s social-media savvy leader Shashi Tharoor has 9.17 lakh followers on Facebook and another 55.5 lakh on Twitter. Digvijaya Singh, a veteran Congress leader, has 9.60 lakh followers on Facebook and another 7.7 lakhs on twitter.Congress’s two prominent youth leaders, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, have healthy social media presence. Scindia has 2.50 lakh followers on Facebook and another 2.70 lakh on Twitter. Pilot has 7.27 lakh followers on Facebook and another 95.4 thousand on Twitter.Bihar’s Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar are catching up each other on social media. Yadav has 8.87 lakh followers on Facebook and another 16.70 lakh on Twitter. Kumar has 14.78 lakh on Facebook and another 13 lakhs on Twitter.All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief Mamata Banerjee has 25.65 lakh followers on Facebook and another 12.5 lakh on Twitter.The Left’s shrinking presence is reflected on social media platform as well. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has 1.57 lakh followers on Facebook and another 1.41 lakh on Twitter.NCP’s chief Sharad Pawar has 5.12 lakh followers on Facebook and 3.05 lakh on Twitter.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has 69.85 lakh followers on Facebook and another 1.2 crore on Twitter.SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, is also very popular on social media. He has 60.55 lakh followers on Facebook and another 42.30 lakhs on Twitter. DMK working president MK Stalin has 19.28 lakh followers on Facebook and another 3.19 lakhs on Twitter.Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, is a fascinating study for social media trend watchers. There is a huge gap in Omar’s number of followers on Facebook in comparison to Twitter. He has 22.3 lakh followers on Twitter and another 26.56 thousand on Facebook. However, the current J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, has not embraced social media like her predecessor. She has only 72.29 thousand followers on Facebook and another 23.5 thousand on Twitter.Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has 1.78 lakh followers on Facebook and another 6.07 lakhs on Twitter. Former deputy CM of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, has 24.34 lakh followers on Facebook and another 4.19 lakhs on Twitter.INLD’s MP from Hisar, Dushyant Chautala, has 5.20 lakh followers on Facebook and another 20.6 thousands on Twitter.