Modi Will Not be Able to Show His Face if Muslims Approached UN: Azam Khan
File photo of SP leader Azam Khan
Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Muslims are being troubled in the country and warned the PM to be ready to face the consequences if the community approached the UN.
"Muslims follow the holy Quran and will continue to obey it till their last breath, whereas the prime minister is neither aware of Islam nor Hinduism," Khan said.
Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said there is a big difference between his statements and actions.
Khan said the chief minister talks about acting against illegal land possession and encroachments but he has not acted against a minister in his government who has carried out "unauthorised construction" worth crores of rupees of his house.
(With PTI inputs)
