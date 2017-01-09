More Outfits Launched in Support of Jayalalithaa's Niece Deepa

Perambalur, Tamil Nadu: After forums sprang up in support of Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, more such outfits in the state have appealed to her to take the political plunge.

Such forums named after Deepa have pledged support to her and urged her to enter politics to fill "the vacuum" caused by the passing away of her aunt and former AIADMK supremo last month.

Deepa had on January 5 told her supporters that "My entry into politics cannot be stopped", and indicated she would let know of her decision soon.

The new outfits, including "Engal Amma Jayalalithaa Deepa Peravai, (Our Mother Jayalalithaa Deepa Peravai)," and "Ilaya Puratchi Thalaivi Deepa Peravai" (Younger Revolutionary Leader Deepa Peravai) have been found in areas including Perambalur, Salem and Erode.

The Executive Committee meeting of 'Ilaya Puratchi Thalaivi Deepa Peravai' would be held at Dindigul on January 22, said the outfit's functionaries Sagayam, Mutharasan and Rajan.

They said they would now focus on coordinating all the supporters of Deepa.

In Erode, Deepa's supporters have launched a forum MGR- Jayalalithaa Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with images of MGR and Jayalalithaa embossed on the outfit's flag.

Forum functionaries said they wanted Deepa to "protect and carry on the policies of MGR and Jayalalithaa."

They claimed the support for "Deepa amma" was rising. The launch of the party was held at the house of Matesh, the Vice- President of the Erode town MGR Fans' Association.

'State coordinator' of the new party, Dindigul, Ramachandran alleged that his outfit's functionaries were being "threatened," without elaborating.

"But we will not be cowed down by such empty threats," he said adding the membership enrollment and other party related goals would be announced "in the presence of Deepa" on Feb 24, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa on that day.

At Kottapatti village in Dindigul, banners have come up supporting Deepa.

Recently, a group of AIADMK cadres launched a forum in Tiruchirapalli district in support of Deepa following the inauguration of a similar outfit in Coimbatore claiming that she was the "real political heir" of late Jayalalithaa.

Some banners and posters put up by AIADMK across Tamil Nadu hailing V K Sasikala as the heir of Jayalalithaa in towns including Cuddalore were either torn or defaced by unidentified persons who were suspected to be disgruntled party elements.