MoS Rajyavardhan Rathore Attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi is Corrupt' Jibe

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday stepped up attack against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for terming the PM as "corrupt".

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News 18, the Union minister rubbished all charges of corruption levelled against PM Modi by the Congress vice-president.

Describing Rahul as a 'persona non grata', Rajyavardhan said, "Rahul is irrelevant and this whole topic is irrelevant".

"Rahul seems to have turned into a spokesperson for someone else," he added.

Modi on Thursday ridiculed Rahul's threat after the Congress leader in his speech in Mehasana on Wednesday had accused the former of accepting kickbacks from two corporates while he was Gujarat CM and reeled off figures from a case which is already in the Supreme Court.