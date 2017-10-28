For Most Kashmiris, 'Azaadi' Means Autonomy: Chidambaram

: Former Home Minister P Chidambaram has said the "azadi" demand by Kashmiris meant that people want autonomy and it should be seriously examined."My interactions with J&K led to the conclusion then when they asked for 'azaadi', most of them, not all, but an overwhelming majority wanted autonomy. Therefore, I think we should seriously examine that question," said Chidambaram.The Congress leader said it is perfectly within the Constitution of India. "J&K will remain an integral part of India but it will have larger powers as promised under Article 370," Chidambaram said.He also said the appointment of an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir was a diversionary tactic by the NDA government.He said the appointment of former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma to hold talks in Kashmir doesn't indicate a change of heart or approach by the Centre in its policy but that it will continue to hold on to its "muscular policy and military solution".Chidambaram said he was worried about what was happening in the valley. He said the government's Kashmir policy was "misguided" and that had deteriorated the situation in the state."The situation in Kashmir is worse than at any time before, and certainly worse than what it was in 2011. All the good work done between 2011 and say up to even the middle of 2015 after the NDA came to power... all that has been wiped out in the last two years," he added.- With inputs from IANS