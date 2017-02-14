Move to Turn Veda Nilayam Into Jaya's Memorial Evokes Huge Response

Chennai: A signature campaign to turn 'Veda Nilayam', the official residence of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa into a memorial, has elicited a huge response from party cadres and the public.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam saying 'Veda Nilayam' would be converted to a memorial, as per the wish of Jayalalithaa, had launched a signature campaign.

A giant board to gather signatures for the initiative has been kept near his residence off Greenways Road where people and party cadres have been gathering in large numbers ever since Panneerselvam alleged last week that he was forced to resign.

"People have been coming here regularly. We just take their names and mobile numbers before they sign on the board," party sources said.

Ganesh, a representative of AIADMK Aranthangi unit, came to Chennai with his family and offered his support by signing on the board.

"I have come from Aranthangi just to meet our leader (Panneerselvam) and support him. Veda Nilayam is the place where our Amma lived and it is a temple for us. We do not want any others (Sasikala) to live there," he said.

Last week, Panneerselvam flanked by party MPs and former Ministers, effected the first signature to his campaign. Amid loud applause and slogans by cadres, he had urged people to carry forward the signature campaign and endorse it in large numbers to realise the dream of converting the landmark 'Veda Nilayam' Poes Garden residence into a public memorial.

Veda is the name of Jayalalithaa's mother, who was known as Sandhya in the Tamil film world.