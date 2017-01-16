MP Congress Goes All Guns Blazing on Katni SP's Transfer; Train Stopped, Massive Protests Held

Katni: Opposition Congress seems to be stumbled upon Katni SP Gaurav Tiwari's transfer for cornering BJP government which is already drawing severe flak on the issue.

On Monday, United Opposition Forum led by Congress staged protests in Katni while Youth Congress president Kunal Chauhdhry and others stopped rail traffic at Mudwara railway station, on Katni outskirts.

Congress' firebrand leader and the Rau MLA Jitu Patwari led a massive protests participated by thousands in the town on Monday. An animated Patwari even jumped on SDM’s vehicle and kept addressing the public sitting atop.

Interestingly, administrative officers were not seen making any sincere efforts to bring Patwari down. The former Youth Congress president Patwari is known for such aggressive protests.

Meanwhile, police personnel had tough time at Mudwara railway station where Youth Congress President Kunal Chaudhary stopped train passing from there. The ruckus was on till reports last came in.

Congress leaders in other parts of the state, too are busy cursing the government for SP’s transfer who has already joined in his new posting at Chhindwara.

On Sunday, hundreds of kids carrying placards supporting with slogans in ousted SP’s favour, had taken to streets in Katni. Police and administrative officers had persuaded kids to go back to their homes.

The BJP government in the state is under increasing pressure for removing MSME minister Sanjay Pathak from the Cabinet over his alleged involvement in Katni hawala scam and SP's ouster as BJP high command too has expresses displeasure over the Katni happenings especially in the backdrop of PM Narendra Modi’s firm stance against black money post demonetisation.

Sources even claim that BJP Madhya Pradesh unit might be compelled to act against Pathak sooner or later.

Meanwhile, in an interesting turn of events, people apparently supporting the minister Pathak too have come up with posters in his support on social media and in the town as well.

Besides, former minister in BJP government-- Ajay Vishnoi, who was earlier made to resign over corruption charges against him, has ‘advised’ minister Pathak to relinquish ministerial post, taking high moral ground.