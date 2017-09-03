Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the party vice-president, was first given a ministerial portfolio back in 1998, in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, where he was made an MoS for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Originally from Allahabad, Naqvi began his career from Rampur as a student activist.It was from Rampur, where Naqvi was elected for the first time in 1998 to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket. He later went on to join Vajpayee’s Cabinet.Naqvi is one of the most prominent Muslims faces in the party, and now after Najma Heptulla’s exit from the Modi cabinet, he becomes the only Muslim man with a full-fledged portfolio.Mukhtar Naqvi has been an interface between the party and the election commission. He also serves the party as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Rajya Sabha, to which he was elected in 2016. Naqvi has also been serving as the party spokesperson for a long while now.He is also member of various Parliamentary committees - on Finance, on Commerce, Joint Committee on the functioning of Wakf Boards and Committee on Information and Technology.Two years after Vajpayee’s ’98 government fell in just 13 days, Naqvi was made the party’s general secretary in 2000. In 2002, he was elected to Rajya Sabha and in 2003 he was made member of a Parliamentary committee on finance. He has also served in Parliamentary committees on defence, commerce and external affairs ministry.At the moment Naqvi is an MoS for minority affairs (independent charge) and Parliamentary Affairs.As News 18 reached out to Naqvi as he came out of Prime Minister’s residence, at Lok Kalyan Marg, he offered “best wishes to the people of India.”