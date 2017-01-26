Mukhtar Ansari: All You Need to Know

Jailed 'don' Mukhtar Ansari joined the Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday. Here is everything you need to know about him:

- Before joining the BSP, Mukhtar nearly allied with the Samjwadi Party. However, the alliance was scrapped at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's insistence

- Mukhtar Ansari has been elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Mau four times

- He was first elected from Mau in 1994 on a BSP ticket

- He won the election in 2002 and 2007 contesting as an independent

- Mukhtar Ansari joined the BSP in 2007, only to be expelled in 2010 for 'criminal activities'

- He along with his brothers Afzal and Sibakatullah floated their own political outfit called Qaumi Ekta Dal

- The proposed merger of QED with SP led to the first public spat between Akhilesh and Shivpal Yadav

- Mukhtar Has been in jail for more than a decade, accused of several cases of extortion, rioting and murder, including that of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai who was gunned down in 2005