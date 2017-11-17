Mukul Roy Moves Delhi High Court Alleging Phone Tapping, Rajnath Singh Promises Probe

Former Trinamool Congress MP and BJP leader Mukul Roy on Friday alleged that his phones are being tapped and moved the Delhi High Court demanding a probe into the matter.Roy, a former confidante of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, recently joined the BJP.Speaking to News18, Mukul Roy said, “For the last two months I am suspecting that my four mobile phones and one landlines are being tapped. My movements were constantly tracked during my stay in Kolkata, Delhi and in Gujarat.”Mobile phones of my friends and other political leaders who are close to me are also tapped,” he added.Hinting at Kolkata Police, he said, “Even Trinamool Congress leaders are also under scanner and state agencies are tapping their phones.”Roy had resigned in October saying that Trinamool Congress had lost its ideology. On November 3, Mukul officially joined BJP and his induction in the party was officially announced by senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in a press conference where union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present.“On Wednesday, I moved the Delhi High Court demanding proper investigation in to the matter. The plea was listed before Justice Vibhu Bakhru. The matter was supposed to hear today but now the matter will be heard on November 20 due to some official reasons,” Roy said.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured Roy that the Centre will take appropriate action after examining his complaint. Roy had written a letter to Singh last month with his allegations."I have received your letter dated October 3, 2017, regarding alleged monitoring of your movements by the state administration. The matter is being examined for appropriate action," Singh has written to Roy, as quoted by PTI.It was learnt that the plea sought directions to MTNL and Vodafone to produce before the court directions, if any, to intercept calls from or received by Roy, his relatives and/or family members.Recently, Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, also alleged that mobile phones of some political leaders were being tapped in West Bengal.