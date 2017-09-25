Mukul Roy: Once Mamata Banerjee's Right-Hand Man, Now a TMC Pariah

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy on Monday announced his resignation from the party and the Rajya Sabha, adding he will formally put in his papers after the Durga Puja break. Roy in a press conference at Nizam Palace in Kolkata, said, "Right now I am resigning from the working committee. I will resign from the primary membership and Rajya Sabha soon. Will soon announce my next course of action."Let's take a look at the man widely known as the next big name in the Trinamool Congress ranks, with him being considered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's right-hand man:Mukul Roy was the first to join when Trinamool Congress (TMC) was formed in On December 17, 1997 - a year before when it was officially founded on January 1, 1998.During TMC’s initial days in TMC he was also the non-executive director of the United Bank of India (UBI) from 2002 to 2005.In April 2006, he became a member of Rajya Sabha from West Bengal and later was appointed as the member of the Committee on Urban Development in August 2006. In the same year, he became the member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs.He was Mamata Banerjee’s most trusted party worker and since its founding actively worked in protesting against land acquisition at Singur and Nandigram.Roy always maintained a low profile in the party and was actively involved in spreading its base in various parts of India.In April 2008, Mamata made him the party's All India General Secretary and in May 2009, he became the Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry.After Mamata Banerjee resigned as the Railway Minister, Roy was handed additional charge of the Railway Ministry in 2012.On July 11, 2011, Mukul landed in a controversy after he refused to obey then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s order to visit the site of derailment of the Guwahati–Puri Express in Assam.The next day, on July 12, 2011, Mukul was relieved of the Railway portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle.His relationship with Mamata turned sour in 2014 as he was allegedly meeting BJP leaders in Delhi to save him from the Saradha and Narada scam.Born in Kanchrapara, North 24 Parganas district, to late Jugal Nath Roy and Rekha Roy on April 17, 1954.Did his schooling at the Harneet High School at Kanchrapara. He did his B.Sc (Part I) from Calcutta University.Was fond of drama and was actively involved in school science exhibitions. He was a member of the Bharat Scouts and Guides.During his college days, he was involved in social services including education for poor, poverty eradication programs etc.A cricket lover, Roy married Rekha on August 14, 1980, and is a Mohun Bagan Club.