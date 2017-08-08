Mulayam Removes Akhilesh Loyalists From Lohia Trust

Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has removed leaders considered close to his son Akhilesh Yadav from the Lohia Trust after he and Ram Gopal Yadav skipped a meeting of the foundation.The leaders removed by Mulayam include Ram Govind Chaudhary, Usha Verma, Ashok Shakya and Ahmed Hasan.This act is the latest in the family feud within the SP which is now out in the open.Chaudhary is considered to be Akhilesh loyalist and is currently leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly, while Hasan is a former health minister of UP and he had attended the convention called by Akhilesh instead of attending a meeting called by Mulayam when the turmoil in the party was at its maximum before elections.All the expelled members are considered close to former UP CM Akhilesh. Mulayam Singh chaired the meeting along with his younger brother Shivpal Yadav. Also, Azam Khan was expected to come for the meeting, but he also didn’t turn up for the meeting.Post the meeting of Lohia Trust, Shivpal said, “Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav might be busy and hence they have not been able to attend the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Mulayam Singh Yadav and ideologies of Ram Manohar Lohia were discussed in detail. I hope Akhilesh and Ramgopal will be present in the next meeting of the Lohia Trust. Also, I would like to make it clear that the party is intact and there is no problem in the party. We are trying to strengthen the party and working on it.”While Mulayam is the president of the Trust, Akhliesh, Shivpal, Ram Gopal and Khan among others are its members. Akhilesh, Ramgopal and Khan were not present at the meeting but MP Dharmendra Yadav was there, SP sources said.