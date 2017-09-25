Mulayam Rules Out Forming New Party, Says Akhilesh Has His Blessings

नेताजी ज़िंदाबाद समाजवादी पार्टी ज़िंदाबाद — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 25, 2017

Putting an end to speculations that he will float a new party, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav has his blessings."He is my son, so my blessings are always with him, but that doesn't mean that I agree with his viewpoint. As of now, I am not going to form a new party," said MSY.The former UP CM trained his guns on the BJP and said, “After three years of governance at the Centre, the BJP government has not fulfilled any of its promises. Demonetisation has completely broken the backbone of small-scale industries. Businessmen across the nation are suffering."Mulayam said the law and order situation in UP deteriorating and pointed to the Banaras Hindu University incident as an example.He said the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is ignoring the suffering of the people. "Farm loan waivers are just an eyewash. Farmers in the state are not happy with the government. Shiksha Mitras are struggling to save their jobs, this should not have happened," said the leader.Interestingly, Mulayam's brother Shivpal was not present at the press meet. When asked about his absence, Mulayam said he was away in Etawah-Mainpuri — the Yadav bastion — for some important work. Asked as to whether he was with Akhilesh or Shivpal, Mulayam said, “I am with samajwadi people.”Reacting to Mulayam’s statements, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted “Neta Ji zindabad, Samajwadi Party zindabad."On Saturday, during the state convention of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh had said, “(Mulayam) is my father and the party belongs to him. His blessings are with us and we will carry forward his legacy. My father has always been with us and will remain with us.”