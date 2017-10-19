Finally after much damage done to the party’s name and legacy in Uttar Pradesh politics, the Samajwadi Party clan has come together to celebrate Diwali at their native village in Saifai, Etawah.Starting with Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and the new party president Akhilesh Yadav, everyone took part in the celebrations on Wednesday.The younger generation of the Yadav clan including Dharmendra Yadav, Tej Pratap and Anshul were also spotted at the celebrations along with the senior family members.Mulayam Singh Yadav also went to meet his estranged cousin Ram Gopal Yadav at his house on Wednesday.The meeting between the two lasted for about an hour. Party sources hinted that the Mulayam went to meet Ram Gopal in a bid to unite the family and end the tussle between Ram Gopal and Shivpal.With the Yadav clan coming together at their ancestral house in Saifai village, party workers present at the venue raised slogans and were buoyed with enthusiasm.On Wednesday, speaking to News18, Shivpal Yadav too showed signs of reconciliation with Akhilesh Yadav and said that his nephew is the party president and it is on him to take it forward.Shivpal, the former president of the party’s UP unit, said, “The party is now in the hands of Akhilesh Yadav and it is completely his wish on how he plans to take it ahead.”The chacha-bhateeja fell out last year ahead of the UP Assembly polls. Amid souring family ties, Akhilesh Yadav convened an emergency meeting of the national convention on the New Year's Day to replace father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the national president of the Samajwadi Party.During this prolonged family feud, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been backing brother Shivpal. But at the same time, Akhilesh has, if anything, cemented his position in the party, while the patriarch has held on to his brother.