Mulayam Singh Watches Baahubali With SP Leaders, Akhilesh Missing
The group included Ashu Malik, who is considered close to Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mohd Shahid along with many senior Samajwadi leaders.
Lucknow: Reeling under the attacks by his own son, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Tuesday, went to see why Baahubali was killed by Katappa, whom he considered family.
Yadav was joined by some of his closest aides from the party as the group watched Baahubali 2 at the VIP lounge of a cinema hall in Lucknow.
The group included Ashu Malik, who is considered close to Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mohd Shahid along with many senior Samajwadi leaders. The entire hall was booked for MSY and aides to watch the blockbuster.
Interestingly MSY’s son and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav was missing from the lot. The group had nobody close to Akhilesh either.
First Published: May 16, 2017, 5:47 PM IST
