After many failed attempts, BSP founder Kanshi Ram won his first Lok Sabha election from Etawah in 1990. The victory from Mulayam Singh Yadav’s backyard surprised one and all. The Samajwadi Party president, it later turned out, had lent a helping hand to BSP leader against his own party candidate to test waters ahead of formally stitching an alliance with BSP to take on the BJP.In Indian politics, Mulayam’s ability to cut political deals has been legendary. Though, he had the agility of a first class gymnast, it is another matter that the pehelwan from Etawah chose politics for a profession at a young age.From V P Singh to Prakash Karat to Mamata Banerjee, many have been a witness to Mulayam’s felicity in negotiating uneven bars on the balance beam. Towards the fag end of his political career, Mulayam is focusing tricks of the trade he has learnt in his five-decades' long political career to cement his son’s position — in Samajwadi Party and UP politics.SP - political pundits in the last eighteen months have on multiple occasions predicted — would bleed with a multiple haemorrhage by the wounds inflicted in the fight between the father and son. Mulayam, many said, will expel Akhilesh. Shivpal was said to be the chosen successor.Once again, ahead of the SP national executive in Agra in the first week of October, the grapevine was rife in political circles that Mulayam would finally break his ties with Akhilesh to float a new political outfit.On Monday when Mulayam addressed media, he as a caring father, chastised son Akhilesh. “I don’t agree with my son, but I give him my blessings," said Mulayam.Within minutes, Akhilesh tweeted, “Long live Netaji, long live Samajwadi Party”.Conspicuous by MSY’s much-touted press conference was brother Shivpal — the main challenger to Akhilesh in the family feud. Chacha (Uncle Shivpal), media was told would hold a separate media interaction, which was later cancelled.If one were to look closely at the turn of events in the SP in the last 18 months, it appears that the patriarch has deftly overseen a smooth transition of power from father to son.And most importantly, all this while he has appeared to be standing with his younger brother Shivpal. He has held him tight, he has kept him engaged and he has ensured that Shivpal does not inflict a larger damage to the party.Next month, Samajwadi Party will hold its national council meeting in Agra. The party is slated to amend its constitution to extend term of its president from three to five years. Which in many ways would further settle the leadership issue. Akhilesh Yadav, it would mean, would lead the party in the next round of parliament and UP Assembly elections.The party symbol would be released by Akhilesh’s signature alone.