Mulayam Singh Yadav Supporters Seek Samajwadi Party Unification

New Delhi: A group of Samajwadi Party activists on Monday gathered outside Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Lucknow, raised slogans in his support and sought unification of the party.

Around 50 supporters, most from Badaun and neighbouring Ghaziabad, gathered as Mulayam Singh Yadav sat in a meeting with Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh before going to meet the Election Commission over the party symbol.

The supporters, however, did not raise any slogan against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh or Ram Gopal Yadav.

Instead, they sought unification of the two factions and urged Mulayam Singh to make Akhilesh the face of the election campaign.

Arman Khan, a party worker from Ghaziabad, said he wants Mulayam Singh Yadav to take his son back into the party.

However, he added if that doesn't happen, he "would go with Netaji (Mulayam) whatever decision he takes".

The supporters raised slogans like: "Jiska jalwa kayam hai, uska naam Mulayam hai" and "Netaji tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain".

Manmohan Gama, a Samajwadi Party worker from Badaun said: "Netaji is not only a pahalwan (wrestler) of the ring but also of politics".

Feroz Khan, a supporter, said the party's national convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav was unconstitutional as it can only be called by party supremo Mulayam Singh.

