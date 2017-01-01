Lucknow: Hitting back, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday termed as "illegal" all decisions taken at the convention called by the Akhilesh camp and again expelled Ram Gopal Yadav for six years.

In a letter issued here, Yadav said the national convention had not been convened with the permission of the national president and all decision taken there are illegal.

"The parliamentary board of the party declares all the proposals, decisions and the convention itself illegal and expels Ram Gopal, who convened the convention, for six years," the letter stated. "The parliamentary board of the party declares all the proposals, decisions and the convention itself illegal and expels Ram Gopal, who convened the convention, for six years," the letter stated.

Mulayam Singh also convened the national convention of the party on January 5 at the same venue so that there is no doubt in the minds of the people.

The letter, which makes no mention of Akhilesh Yadav and is signed by Mulayam Singh, states that the candidates' list issued earlier for the 2017 Assembly polls has been endorsed and a decision on the remaining seats will be taken soon.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh 'Tipu' Yadav Emerges as New Sultan of Samajwadi Party

"Mulayam Singh has all along been struggling against communal forces and strengthening the Samajwadi Party but some people, in order to hide their wrongdoings, to save themselves from CBI and to help BJP, have been continuously insulting him," the letter said, noting that those very people conspired to convene Sunday’s convention.

This morning a convention called by Ram Gopal removed Mulayam Singh from the post of national president replacing him with Akhilesh Yadav and expelled Amar Singh from the party.